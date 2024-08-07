Skip to main contentSkip to footer
HGTV's Christina Hall's estranged husband Josh Hall shares heartbreaking personal news amid divorce
christina hall and estranged husband josh hall© Instagram

The HGTV star and Josh split in July 2024

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Christina Hall's estranged husband Josh Hall is going through a difficult time in his personal life following news of their split in July.

However, his impending divorce couldn't be further from his mind now after he suffered a heartbreaking loss.

The 43-year-old shared the devastating news that his longtime friend, Gonzalo Galvez, died on August 6 after battling cancer.

In a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, Josh shared a carousel of photos of him and Gonzalo over the years alongside a lengthy post about "the best human I've ever known".

He began: "Today the best human I've ever known had his ticket punched by the evil cancer. Being the badass he's been his whole life, he wasn't going out without a fight. 

"We spoke or saw each other weekly and every time there was another setback he was faced with, he would look me in the eyes and say he will never give up or stop fighting. 

josh hall and gonzalo galvez© Instagram
Josh and Gonzalo have been friends for years

"We would then go on to relive our memories and make more future plans…unfortunately, those plans will never happen together, but those memories will live inside me forever."

Josh continued: "This man was not famous, he was not rich or someone publicly known, but what he was, was a once in a lifetime human. He was an absolute living legend who left everyone that came into contact with him inspired.

"He and I connected as two young deputies working for the LA County Sheriffs Department. Only a few years older than me, already full of such confidence and poise, I knew this was a guy I wanted as my friend for life. 

josh hall and gonzalo galvez© Instagram
Gonzalo died after a battle with cancer

"He introduced me to a group of guys that I would end up forming lifelong bonds with. Collectively we all experienced more life and experiences in 23 years that most couldn't imagine in a lifetime."

Josh added: "A few of us took shifts at his bedside over the last couple weeks, one even never left his side. In this time, I witnessed dozens of family, old friends and partners who all loved this man. It was incredible to see the respect and share stories about our experiences together. 

"Every once in a while, he would lift his head up and share a laugh or ask we were ok. The boys all came together from all over to be there for your final breaths. We aren't going anywhere."

josh hall and gonzalo galvez© Instagram
Gonzalo died August 6, 2024

Josh concluded: "Raquel, the kids and your family will have us to pick up the pieces til we are all gone. Your final words to me, "I love you Josh, it's going to be ok." I love you Gonzalo Galvez. EOW 08-06-2024."

Gonzalo's death follows Josh's split from Christina last month.

josh hall and gonzalo galvez© Instagram
Josh and Gonzalo met at the LA County Sherriff's Department

The estranged couple filed separate documents to dissolve their marriage in Orange County, CA. While Josh cited Tuesday, July 8 as the date of their separation, Christina stated the date as July 7, according to court documents. 

Both listed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

Photo shared by Christina Hall on June 10th 2024 on Instagram of a celebratory date night with her husband Josh Hall.© Instagram
Josh and Christina split in July 2024

Christina has asked the court to restore her last name to Haack and requested that neither party receive spousal support. She has also asked for Josh to pay her legal fees. 

Josh, meanwhile, has asked for alimony from Christina and wants the court to eliminate her ability for spousal support from him. He is also seeking her to pay his attorney fees.

