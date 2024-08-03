Christina Hall's estranged husband Josh says he 'did not ask for' divorce in surprising statement

Josh Hall has broken his silence over the decision to file for divorce from HGTV star Christina Hall, claiming he did not want to split from his wife of less than three years.

On July 7 Josh filed for divorce from Christina, and she filed the following day. However now Josh has taken to Instagram to post a statement alongside a picture with his pet dog Stella.

© Instagram Christina and Josh split in early July 2024

"I prefer privacy, especially during something as life changing as a divorce I did not ask for. I will not publicly badmouth anyone as people have families, friends and others who respect and love them. Unfortunately the internet is forever," Josh wrote.

"We are real humans, this is our life and I am not here to entertain people I don’t know with my private matters. Those details will be handled fairly behind closed doors with our respective counsels in due time. Those who know each of us, know who we are."

The comments come as their ongoing divorce has appeared to become contentious, with Christina previously branding her estranged husband "insecure," and criticizing his "large ego," in an angry social media message.

After Josh posted an image of himself walking in the woods, accompanied by a praying hands emoji, Christina clapped back with a defiant message that read: "Over here waiting for the typical Hired PR rep speech of 'how I was blind-sided and how I'm working on myself and taking time to heal at her ranch'. Meanwhile, I'm over here not as nice and quiet as I used to be."

© Jon Kopaloff Christina is mom to three children, Taylor (left), Brayden (center) and Hudson (right)

"I have worked my ass off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve/ what they did NOT work for should be ashamed," she added, alleging Josh was a golddigger.

Christina has asked the court to restore her last name to Haack and requested that neither party receive spousal support. She has also asked for Josh to pay her legal fees. Josh, meanwhile, has asked for alimony from Christina and wants the court to eliminate her ability for spousal support from him. He is also seeking her to pay his attorney fees.

The divorce has also impacted their upcoming HGTV show The Flip Off, which was set to see Christina and Josh compete against Christina's ex-husband Tarek El-Moussa and his wife Heather to see who can "find, buy, renovate and flip a house for the biggest financial gain".

However, Josh has since been dropped from the series, although it is unclear how the network will renose the format.