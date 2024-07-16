Christina Hall's husband Josh Hall files for divorce after 3 years of marriage

Christina Hall's husband Josh Hall has filed for divorce after three years of marriage.

TMZ reports that Josh has filed documents in Orange County, CA, citing Tuesday July 8 as the date of separation, and that he is "asking for alimony from Christina and wants the court to eliminate her ability to collect from him".

He also has asked the court to "divvy up what was theirs respectively before they got hitched".

Christina has also reportedly filed her own separate case.

Christina has been married twice before: She married to Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2016 – their divorce was finalized in January 2018, and they share two children, daughter Taylor, 13, and son Braydon, eight.

In 2018 she wed British TV star Ant Anstead in December 2018 before filing for divorce in November 2020 – which was finalized in June 2021. They share son Hudson, four.