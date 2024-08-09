Nick Cannon makes bombshell revelation about ex-wife Mariah Carey

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey may be divorced, but they've remained close over the years as they co-parent their twins Moroccan and Monroe.

© Kevin Winter Actress/singer Mariah Carey (L) and actor Nick Cannon arrive at the screening of "Precious: Based On The Novel 'PUSH' By Sapphire" during AFI FEST 2009 held at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on November 1, 2009 in Hollywood, California

Now, the former Wild 'N Out star has made it clear that he hopes the couple might get back together in the future.

"We belong together," he told E! News, as he added that he would "absolutely" get back together with Mariah and would "be stupid if I wouldn't."

One thing that might throw a spanner in the works for his hopeful reunion is that Mariah reportedly isn't interested.

"She don't want me," Nick added, as his We Playin' Spades co-host Courtney Bee jokingly suggested that might be to do with the 10 kids he's had since their separation.

Playing into the joke, Nick called his brood "a whole baseball team," adding that Mariah would be like "'No, you can't come back home.'"

Nick Cannon And His 12 Children

Mariah and Nick were together from 2008 to 2014 when the comedian filed for divorce, which according to the singer could have been avoided.

"Honestly, I think Nick and I could have worked it out between the two of us, but egos and emotions got inflamed (which can translate into many billable lawyer hours, and ultimately it did)," she wrote in her book, The Meaning of Mariah Carey. "It was tough. We both wanted to make sure everything was cool for our family. We will always be family, and we make it work."

Nick Cannon's big family

As well as his teenage twins, Nick is the father to 10 other children - he has 12 in total. The actor has Golden Sagon, seven, Powerful Queen, three, and Rise Messiah, one with Brittany Bell. He has twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, three, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, one, with Abby De La Rosa.

© Instagram Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott hold baby Zen on the beach days before his death

On top of this, he shares son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi, and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole. Nick is also the father of two children with Alyssa Scott - daughter Halo Marie, and son Zen, who died aged five months old in December 2021.

© Instagram Nick and Brittany are parents to two sons, Golden and Rise, and daughter Pow

Nick previously said of fatherhood that it was his "number one and first priority when I open my eyes, when I get up every morning."

© Instagram Nick Cannon and Abby de la Rosa with twins Zion and Zillion dressed as Stay Puft Marshmallow Men from Ghostbusters

He continued: "I understand that my lifestyle isn't typical to society and can be viewed as unorthodox in some ways. But my goal in life is just to love my kids and be there for my kids and provide for them."