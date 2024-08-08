Gavin Rossdale supported by kids as he celebrates milestone with girlfriend in loved-up photo

Gavin Rossdale has a special, celebratory weekend ahead.

On August 7, the Bush frontman, 58, celebrated a romantic milestone: his first anniversary with girlfriend Xhoana X.

And though in their year together the rockstar has shied away from sharing many details about his romance with the Albanian singer, 40, he made a sweet exception in honor of their special day.

Recommended video You may also like Gavin Rossdale's glimpse into co-parenting away from home

Gavin took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a loved-up photo with Xhoana, whose full name is Xhoana Xheneti, a red-filtered selfie of the pair sharing a kiss, followed by an unedited version of the cute snap.

"Happy anniversary my love," Gavin wrote next to a black heart emoji, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

First and foremost was Gavin's daughter Daisy Lowe, who he shares with ex Pearl Lowe, and who wrote: "Awwww happy anniversary," with a red heart and fire emoji, as others followed suit with: "Happy for you man. You are a good dude. Keep rocking!" and: "So much love for Gavin and Xhoana," as well as: "Happiest anniversary to a beautiful couple."

© Instagram Gavin shared a rare tribute to Xhoana

In addition to Daisy, 35, who is a mom to daughter Ivy, one, Gavin also shares three sons with ex-wife Gwen Stefani: Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, who recently turned ten. The former couple were married from 2002 to 2016.

MORE: Gwen Stefani's son Kingston debuts 'insane' new tattoo — see selfie of teen

© Instagram The couple have kept their relationship largely out of the public eye

MORE: Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's son, Kingston, 18, will shock fans when they see this

Though Gavin and Xhoana started dating in August of last year, it wasn't until March of this year that he confirmed their relationship with a post on Instagram.

© Instagram They went Instagram official in March

Shortly after her milestone 40th birthday in February, he took to the app and shared a photo of the two enjoying dinner together, and wrote: "Hey finally got to have a birthday dinner with my girl @xhoana_x here's to a year filled with magic for you."

MORE: Gwen Stefani's oldest Kingston shares glimpse of weekend with half sister Daisy Lowe

© Instagram Gavin with his kids, granddaughter, and son-in-law

They went on to make their first major public appearance together the following month at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, and Gavin, sharing another photo of them dressed up for the event, wrote: "Fun night in Hollywood for the @iheartradio awards! Saw some good friends. Watched some Excellent Performances."

MORE: Gavin Rossdale reveals surprising difference between him and son Zuma — and how he takes after stepdad Blake Shelton

© Getty The boys with their mom and stepdad

Gavin splits his time between London, where he's originally from, and Los Angeles, while his sons split their time between Los Angeles and Oklahoma, where their stepdad Blake Shelton has a ranch.

Gwen and Blake tied the knot in 2021 at the ranch, after meeting on The Voice in 2014 and starting to date the following year.