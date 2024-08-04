Bill Gates' pregnant daughter Jennifer supports Olympian husband after heartbreak in Paris: 'Gutted'

Recently, the Gates family were spotted making their way over to the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, with Bill Gates seen last week catching some of the events with his reported girlfriend Paula Hurd.

His and ex-wife Melinda French Gates' oldest daughter, Jennifer Gates Nassar, soon after headed over to Paris as well to support her husband, Nayel Nassar.

Nayel, 33, is a member of the Egyptian equestrian team that was set to compete in the Games. However, after his horse suffered an injury in the days leading up to the events, he was forced to withdraw.

Recommended video You may also like Melinda Gates opens up about her divorce from billionaire Bill Gates

The Egyptian-American athlete shared a lengthy and heartbroken statement on social media, which read: "It is with a heavy heart that I announce our withdrawal from the 2024 Olympic Games."

"After successfully passing the first veterinary inspection earlier this week, Coronado unfortunately sustained a minor injury in the days after, and regretfully we must end our Olympic journey here."

He continued to explain that the decision was made "after thorough discussions with our veterinary team and the Egyptian Federation," and the priority was placed on Coronado's recovery and rehabilitation.

"As per the rules, no substitutions are allowed after the first horse inspection is completed, which leaves us no option but to withdraw entirely," he continued. "Our ultimate goal is to ensure that Coronado can return to peak form, and once again compete at the highest levels, even if that means sacrificing the life-long dream of Olympic glory in the short-term."

MORE: Sir Paul McCartney's handsome grandson is dating Bill Gates' daughter—see striking couple in photos

Nayel shared some words of gratitude for those that supported him along the way, including "the Egyptian Federation, my sponsors, family, friends." He added: "Your unwavering encouragement and belief in us have been incredible, and we are truly grateful for the immense support we have received."

© Getty Images Nayel previously competed at the Tokyo Olympics, and will unfortunately not be able to compete this year

"While this setback is gutting, horse welfare remains our utmost priority and we are taking solace in the fact that we are making the best decision for the well-being of our fabulous horse, Coronado. We remain hopeful and committed to returning stronger and more determined than ever."

MORE: The real reason Bill and Melinda Gates' daughter Phoebe graduated from Stanford early

He showed his support for the other members of the team still competing, concluding with: "In the meantime, I'd like to wish my colleagues the best of luck in the remaining competitions at this legendary venue."

© Getty Images Jennifer is now in Paris as well, attending the Games with her father

Jennifer, who is currently pregnant with her and Nayel's second child, took to the comments section to show her support, penning: "Gutted. The hardest but the right decision."

MORE: Inside Bill Gates’ sensational $30,000-a-night Vietnam getaway

Others also extended words of encouragement, leaving comments like: "Horsemanship at its finest! Great example for all equestrians! Wishing Coronado a speedy recovery!" and: "I am so sorry Nayel. You guys would have been amazing. See you in LA 2028."

© Getty Images Nayel was seen attending the Artistic Gymnastics finals with his wife and father-in-law

It looks like the family has found time to enjoy the Games regardless, however, as Jennifer, Nayel, and Bill were all photographed together watching the Artistic Gymnastics women's all-around finals, in which Simone Biles of Team U.S.A. emerged triumphant for the second time.