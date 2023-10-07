Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond pays heartfelt tribute to her son for very special celebration

Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond has shared an emotional tribute to her son Jamar, calling his heart and mind a "beautiful thing to behold" as he turns 21.

"Today is October 7, otherwise known as Jamar’s birthday, and I hope these photos give you a little glimpse into his personality and his presence. With Jamar, there’s a whole universe going on in that mind and heart and soul of his. It’s a beautiful thing to behold," she captioned the carousel of snaps of her boy with her other sons, Bryce and Todd.

"What will Jamar be doing in five years, I often imagine, as I do with all my kids. Where will he be in ten years, in twenty? I can’t wait to watch his future unfold. I know it will be filled with good things. I love you, Jamar!!"

Jamar joined the Drummond family in 2018, when Ree and her husband Ladd became his foster parents when he was 16.

"After a year-and-a-half of living in our house, he is an inextricable part of our wacky family, and it’s become increasingly strange for me not to talk about him," she told fans in 2020 in a post on her blog.

"He’s eighteen now, which means the state agency restrictions no longer apply—and most notably, he told me he’s tired of feeling like we’re trying to hide him from the world. He’s ready to sing, to dance, to make his debut! Jazz hands, Jamar!"

© Instagram Photo posted by Ree Drummond in 2022 of her family at Christmas.

"Fostering a kid was never something Ladd and I pursued or felt called to do, but Jamar’s circumstances presented themselves to us in a way we couldn’t ignore—so, long story short, all six foot five inches of him showed up at our house one afternoon, bag in hand, ready to move in," she added, revealing that his first night in their home he went to a rodeo with her sons Byce and Todd.

"We figured we might as well give him a crash course in Drummond recreational activities, and a rodeo was as good a place as any!" she quipped.

© NBC \Savannah Guthrie and Ree Drummond on The Today Show in 2019

Ree and husband Ladd have been married for 27 years, and together they have built an agricultural empire from their massive farm estate, Drummond Ranch, outside of Pawhuska, Oklahoma.

They welcomed four children – Alex, Paige, Bryce, and Todd - before fostering Jamar, who now plays football at the University of Central Oklahoma; Bryce and Todd are also both college students and playing football at Oklahoma State University and University of South Dakota respectively, while Alex and Paige are both college graduates and influencers.

She launched her blog in 2006, and it became a huge success, with the mom-of-five making her Food Network debut in 2011 with the daytime television series The Pioneer Woman. She has since gone on to launch her own brand of homeware products, all marketed under the brand name The Pioneer Woman.