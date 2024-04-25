Megan Fox debuts bold new look while celebrating Machine Gun Kelly's birthday - wow

Another birthday, another new look for Megan Fox. The Transformers actress stepped out with yet another head-turning hairstyle when she celebrated Machine Gun Kelly turning 34.

Megan's ex-fiance - real name Colson Baker - threw a star-studded bash for his birthday on Monday and later shared photos on Instagram.

Megan turned up wearing a black corset, and baggy, satin pants and added an oversized jacket and sneakers to the look.

In place of the blue hair she's been sporting recently was waist-length, lilac locks which she wore loose and parted in the middle.

Her appearance sparked a conversation amongst fans who were thrilled to see her attending MGK's party and loved her new tresses too.

The pair have refused to label their relationship, leaving fans confused as to whether they are still a couple or not.

Last month she confirmed they had ended their engagement but said he was still her "twin soul" and added that "there will always be a tether to him no matter what."

© Instagram Megan has been rocking blue hues recently

Before concluding: "I can’t say what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain."

Fans are always eager to see how Megan is switching up her appearance and recently she spilled on her plastic surgery secrets.

The 37-year-old revealed she had gone under the knife, even admitting to spending $30,000 on the "biggest boobs that could fit in my body".

© Getty Images Megan revealed she first got a boob job at 21

Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast, she said: "My boobs have been fake since I was 21 or 22. I got them done in between the first and second Transformers.

"But I had them done conservatively. Because back then everyone did the work, but you had to do work that was undetectable."

© Lester Cohen Megan and MGK are no longer engaged

She said she "always wanted big boobies. So, I wasn't happy with the first set," and had them redone after breastfeeding her three children.

Megan said she is now a 32D but they look bigger because "my body's tiny".

© Jerod Harris Megan has further plans for plastic surgery

She'd also love to have a Brazilian Bum Lift but says she's it's not possible because of her slim frame.

Megan also has plans to have a face-lift down the road.

