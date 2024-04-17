Megan Fox's ex opens up about 'picking battles' as they co-parent their three children together

Brian Austin Green got real about what co-parenting is like with ex-wife Megan Fox who he split from in 2021.

One of his rules? "Pick your battles", he said.

"The person that you were with that you're now separated from, you guys are separated for a reason, because you didn't get along." the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star explained. "So, you can't expect to then get along after the fact in raising your kids."

He added: "You have to decide, 'OK, it's not about us getting along anymore. It's about us co-parenting, which is a totally different situation.'"

The 50-year-old added that his number one rule for communicating with his co-parent was: "always make sure that everything is centered around the experience of the kids."

"People make a mistake of thinking that they're gonna do things so the separation doesn't affect the kids", he continued. "Of course it's gonna affect the kids, the only choice you have is how it affects the kids."

Megan and Brian share three sons together from their 17 year relationship: Noah Shannon, 11, Bodhi Ransom, 10, and Journey River, seven.

It seems the Transformers star has her own set of rules for co-parenting with Brian, as she explained on The Drew Barrymore Show: "It's really important when people separate to never ever disparage the other parent or even in a passive aggressive way, make remarks."

She added: "I don't let anything in my energy like that when I'm around my kids because if I don't accept and love their father I'm rejecting a part of them because he's a part of who they are always."

The couple may have been together for 17 years, but they've both moved on happily. Brian is engaged to Sharna Burgess, with whom he shares a child - born in 2022. Megan isn't the only person Brian has to arrange co-parenting with, as he shares a son with former 90210 castmate Vanessa Marcil.

Meanwhile, Megan revealed her engagement to long-time partner Machine Gun Kelly had been called off.

She told Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy Podcast: "I think that what I've learned from being in this relationship is that it's not for public consumption, so I think as of now, I don't have a comment on the status of the relationship per say."

"What I can say is that is what I refer to as being my twin soul and there will always be a tether to him no matter what. I can't say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow", she added. "Beyond that I'm not willing to say."