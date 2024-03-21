Megan Fox's dating history – from 'unfulfilling' Brian Austin Green marriage to Machine Gun Kelly engagement

In the wake of Megan Fox's latest interview and the resulting bombshells, fans have become even more interested in the actress' timeline of relationships.

Since breaking into the spotlight in the early aughts, the now 37-year-old has been involved in several high-profile relationships, resulting in one marriage and another engagement.

Take a look at Megan's dating history below, from her high school sweetheart all the way to her current romance with Machine Gun Kelly…

Ben Leahy

Megan dated her high school boyfriend Ben Leahy for three years between 2000 to 2003, although it ended soon after she moved to Los Angeles to further her career.

She opened up about him in a 2009 Rolling Stone interview, saying they started dating when she was 15 and they would sneak around to look at the stars together. "I loved him. He was very sweet and wonderful, really tall and big with a perfect body, and he was a badass. I was totally drawn to him."

© Getty Images Megan's first boyfriend was her high school sweetheart Ben Leahy

Ben, for his part, spoke later about why their romance ended, despite their initial attempts to keep it going long distance. "She seemed to get wilder and more obsessed with making it. It broke my heart, but I had to let her go. She was way out of my league."

David Gallagher

Soon after the actress got her break with 2004's Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen opposite Lindsay Lohan, she began dating fellow actor David Gallagher.

© Getty Images Megan and David Gallagher dated briefly between 2003-2004

The two made their relationship official by not only being spotted together several times, but appearing at the premiere of the 2004 film together.

However, their romance remained short-lived, and Megan and the 7th Heaven star called it quits after less than a year together.

Brian Austin Green

In 2004, along came Brian Austin Green, who she met on the set of Hope & Faith in 2004, when she was 18 and he was 30, and while Brian was initially hesitant on entering a relationship with the much younger star.

© Getty Images Megan met Brian Austin Green while filming "Hope & Faith" in 2004

In 2006, they announced their engagement, which ended in February 2009. However, they got back together soon after and tied the knot in Maui in June 2010.

They welcomed children Noah Shannon in September 2012, Bodhi Ransom in February 2014, and Journey River in August 2016. However, their marriage experienced rough patches. Megan filed for divorce in 2015 before reconciling and dropping the filing in 2019.

In May 2020, they confirmed that they had separated and filed for divorce soon after, which was finalized in late 2021.

© Getty Images The two were together on and off from 2004 to 2020

In her Call Her Daddy interview from earlier this week, Megan stated of the marriage: "I got myself into a relationship, which I of course found – no shade to Brian, unfulfilling – because inevitably, that's what I was going to do, because I was reenacting what I watched my mother do as a child."

She defended her ex, though, saying that because she was so young, she was "not a great girlfriend" and caught herself "falling in love" with other people all the time.

Shia LaBeouf

© Getty Images Megan briefly dated her "Transformers" co-star while making the two movies with him

During one of her breaks from Brian, Megan was linked with her Transformers co-star Shia LaBeouf, who she starred with in the 2007 film and its 2009 sequel.

Shia stated in an interview a couple years after that they were involved, which Megan didn't comment on till several years after during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

© Getty Images "I love him, I have never been really quiet about that, I love him."

"I mean I would confirm that it was romantic," she said. "I love him, I have never been really quiet about that, I love him." She did affirm, though, that the relationship never much went beyond their time working together.

Machine Gun Kelly

Megan and Machine were first spotted together on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020 and immediately hit it off. They went public with their romance a few months after, and made their red carpet debut that November.

© Getty Images Megan and Machine Gun Kelly began dating in 2020, soon after her separation from Brian

In January 2022, MGK popped the question to Megan, and in the nearly two years since, while they've made several appearances together, they were dogged with split rumors and reports of trouble.

In her 2023 poetry book Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, the Jennifer's Body star revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage with MGK with what would've been her fourth baby, which left them both devastated.

In her Call Her Daddy interview, Megan confirmed that the two had indeed called off their engagement at one point, although declined to clarify exactly what the status of their relationship was at the present.

© Getty Images They got engaged in January 2022, although the status of their relationship remains unclear

"What I can say is, that is what I refer to as being my 'twin soul,' and there will always be a tether to him no matter what," she added of the rocker.

