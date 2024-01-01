Penny Lancaster shares photo of grown-up sons wearing kilts

Penny Lancaster is celebrating an exciting milestone with her family. Taking to Instagram, the model shared a new photo of her sons – Alastair, 18, and Aiden, 12 – as they marked their first ever Hogmanay in Scotland.

© Instagram Alastair and Aiden wore kilts to celebrate their first ever Hogmanay in Scotland

Pictured alongside their famous father, Sir Rod Stewart, the teens nodded to their heritage in traditional red tartan kilts. Meanwhile, Penny, 52, colour-coordinated with her boys in a black sequin dress and a red feathered shawl.

Shortly after posting, Penny was inundated with messages. "Very Scottish. Love the red. HNY," wrote one. "Happy New Year Stewart clan!!" added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Love this - happy Hogmanay, sláinte."

© Instagram The boys inherited their Scottish heritage from their dad, Sir Rod Stewart

Alastair and Aiden's Scottish heritage hails from their father's side. Rod, 78, recently launched his very own Scottish whisky brand named Wolfie's, and he often heads to Scotland to watch his beloved Celtics too.

"I have a lot of Scottish blood in me having a Scottish father, and I'm proud of my Scottish heritage," he told People Magazine in June.

Embracing their roots, the Stewart family have spent Christmas and New Year's Eve in Scotland, or more specifically, the five-star Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire.

Revered as one of Scotland's most luxurious country estates, the property boasts 205 beautiful bedrooms, 28 decadent suites, a spa, and three of the top golf courses in Scotland. An A-list destination, George Clooney, John Travolta and Andy Murray are among the hotel's most famous guests.

© Instagram The family is staying at Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire

Since touching down in the UK, the Stewart family's schedule has been jam-packed with celebrations. On Boxing Day, both Penny and Rod penned tributes to the singer's older sister, Mary Stewart, as she turned 95. Posting photos from their Scottish get-away, the family huddled up for photos by the hotel's Christmas tree.

During their stay, Rod and Penny also treated their son, Alastair, to a cocktail or two at Gleneagles' American bar. Following Celtic F.C.'s win against their rival Rangers, the trio toasted the 2-1 victory in style on Sunday. Twinning in tailored suits, Rod and Alastair looked equally dapper, while Penny opted for a little black dress.

© Instagram Penny and Rod treated their son Alastair to a cocktail at the hotel

Alastair has only recently turned 18. He enjoyed his birthday back in November when family and friends shared a slew of photographs of the new adult, wishing him many happy returns.

In addition to sons Alastair and Aiden, Rod is also a devoted father to his other children Sarah, Kimberly, Sean, Ruby, Renee and Liam. The musician shares his children with his former partners including ex-girlfriends Susannah Boffey and Kelly Emberg and ex-wives Alana Stewart and Rachel Hunter.