7 rare photos of Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart's model son Alastair

Model and Loose Women panellist Penny Lancaster and her singer husband Rod Stewart have one of the strongest marriages in showbiz, and the couple share sons Alastair, 18, and Aiden, 12, together.
The family live in a beautiful home in Essex worth £4.65 million and often share updates about their life on their social media pages.
Maggie May singer Rod has eight children in total with partners who include ex-girlfriend Susannah Boffey, ex-wives Alana Stewart and Rachel Hunter, ex-girlfriend Kelly Emberg and his current wife, Penny.
Rod and Penny's eldest son Alastair appears to be forging a career for himself in modelling at the young age of 18, with his Instagram page revealing he is signed to well-known agency Models1.