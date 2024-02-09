7 rare photos of Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart's model son Alastair

Model and Loose Women panellist Penny Lancaster and her singer husband Rod Stewart have one of the strongest marriages in showbiz, and the couple share sons Alastair, 18, and Aiden, 12, together.

The family live in a beautiful home in Essex worth £4.65 million and often share updates about their life on their social media pages.

WATCH: Rod and Penny's relationship with their children

Maggie May singer Rod has eight children in total with partners who include ex-girlfriend Susannah Boffey, ex-wives Alana Stewart and Rachel Hunter, ex-girlfriend Kelly Emberg and his current wife, Penny.

Rod and Penny's eldest son Alastair appears to be forging a career for himself in modelling at the young age of 18, with his Instagram page revealing he is signed to well-known agency Models1.

See photos of their son below...

Scottish celebrations It was kilts for the guys on New Year's Eve 2023. Penny shared this family snap and wrote: "First ever #hogmanay boys are proud of their Scottish heritage #happynewyear @aidenstew_1888 @alastairwstewart @sirrodstewart."

Dressing the part © Dave Benett Alastair looked very dapper in his cream suit and polo-neck back in November 2022 when he joined his parents for the Mark's Club 50th Anniversary Party.

Family cocktails © Instagram Alastair joined mum and dad for a celebratory cocktail as the family toasted the win of a football match.

Birthday boy Proud mum Penny shares this sweet picture of herself and her son as he turned 17, writing: "17th bday. So proud of my boy, happy 17th @alastairwstewart."

Boys' night Dad Rod also congratulated his son on his 17th birthday, posting this charming photo – don't the guys have similar eyes? "Happy Birthday Lad," wrote Rod.

Father and son trip It was a father and son weekend for Rod and Alastair in February 2022. "Weekend in Milano with the boy for @palmangels @villadestelakecomo @alastairwstewart," Rod posted.