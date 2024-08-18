Stacey Dooley reveals daughter Minnie's adorable accent for first time

It feels like yesterday Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton announced the birth of their baby daughter, Minnie Dooley in January 2023.

Yet 18 months later, the BBC documentary maker's mini-me daughter has already learned to speak. In a heartwarming video shared with her 1.2 million Instagram followers, Stacey, 37, can be heard encouraging her daughter to show off her new skills.

"Minnie, can you count to ten?" asks Stacey, after which her fiery-haired daughter counts up perfectly in her adorable accent that sounds just like her mum's.

Stacey Dooley's daughter Minnie counts to ten in adorable moment

Proud mum Stacey then erupts into cheers, along with Kevin, 41, who can also be heard in the background. "I'm afraid this is the content now guys but HOW CLEVER I CAN'T," the former Strictly Come Dancing champion penned over her video.

It's not the first time this week Stacey has delighted her followers with a clip of her daughter, whom she rarely shares on her social media for privacy reasons.

In one sweet clip captured at the family's sprawling Liverpool mansion, Minnie can be seen admiring flowers in the garden while wearing an epic pair of wide-leg cuffed jeans, a white vest and a sweet red necklace.

© Instagram Stacey Dooley's daughter Minnie looked adorable in her wide-leg jeans

Minnie's vibrant red hair - which is the image of her mum's - is starting to curl in neat ringlets at the back of her head.

"Queen Minnie the style icon," a fan swiftly penned on Instagram, as another wrote: "She’s already cooler than us." A third fan sweetly shared: "Those jeans are frankly the cutest thing I’ve ever seen!"

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton's glittering love story

Stacey and Kevin welcomed their daughter after finding love on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018.

© Dave J Hogan The couple share their daughter Minnie

The couple were partnered together during the show's 16th season, and went public with their relationship shortly after Stacey's ex boyfriend gave a tell-all interview about their breakup in April 2019.

© Instagram Stacey's daughter has her same hair

The Glow Up star insisted there was no overlap between her former relationship and her romance with Kevin, but did go on to gush about her partner in a later interview.

"What I am happy to say is Kev's amazing, I'm happy, life happens, I've got an amazing career and I’m very lucky," she said.

