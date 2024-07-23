Gordon Ramsay can't contain his pride as daughter Tilly celebrates major milestone

Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay has shared a sneak peek inside his daughter Tilly's latest achievement - and he couldn't be prouder.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the TV star, 57, uploaded a string of snapshots documenting Tilly's recent graduation from university.

© Instagram Gordon couldn't contain his pride as he posed for a sweet snapshot

Amongst the images, the doting dad-of-six could be seen posing with a look of pure delight etched across his face. Tilly was also joined by her mother Tana, 49, and her elder sister Holly who looked positively radiant in a corseted dress and Mary Jane heels.

On her big day, Tilly, 22, glowed in a blue and white floral dress which she teamed with a pair of cream espadrilles. She wore her honeyed blonde locks in elegant ringlets and highlighted her features with a sweep of rosy makeup.

© Instagram Tilly was all smiles as she celebrated her graduation

Bursting with pride, Gordon wrote in his caption: "She's Done it! Can't explain enough how proud we are of this one honestly with everything you've been up against and to see you graduate today with a psychology BSc makes me the happiest dad in the world congratulations darling well done @tillyramsay."

The family's fans and friends inundated the comments section with sweet messages of congratulations.

Heaping praise on Tilly, one user wrote: "Congratulations Tilly wishing you a wonderful career," while a second noted: "She looks just like you. Congratulations on her getting her degree," and a third added: "Congratulations all around. Such a proud moment for all."

© Getty Images Gordon and Tana with Megan, Tilly, Holly and Jack

Aside from Tilly and Holly, Tana and Gordon are also proud parents to Megan, 25, Jack, 24, Oscar, four, and newest addition, baby Jesse.

Despite being a doting dad of six, Gordon has hinted at baby number seven. Speaking to People magazine, Gordon revealed that Oscar had asked about having a younger sister. The star explained: "This morning, Oscar said, ‘Wouldn't it be nice if Jesse and I had a little sister?’ And I spat my Cheerios out. So yeah, I had to get up from the table and walk away."

© Getty Images The couple said "I do" in 1996

"I didn't wait to see Tana's reaction," Gordon continued. "I literally coughed my Cheerios out all over the table. So yeah, listen, who knows, right?".

The MasterChef star went on to explain how their sixth child has brought their family closer together. "And then that level of responsibility again, is just even more exciting. I want to be six times better as a dad than I was twenty-five years ago to Megan."

When Jesse was born the couple said that they were done with having children. However, in 2021, Tana said: "Do you know, the problem is that I so love babies, but I think I'll still be saying that when I'm in my 70s!"

© Instagram The pair welcomed youngest Jesse in 2023

She continued: "I don't think there's ever a time when I'll go, 'Oh my god never, ever, ever again but let's just say I count my blessings and think I'm incredibly lucky. I'm just enjoying every single moment of this one."