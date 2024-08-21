Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton welcome 'newest member of the family' — and he couldn't be more excited

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's family just got a whole lot bigger.

The singer couldn't contain his excitement in a video shared with fans which he captioned: "Meet the newest member of the family."

In the clip below, the country music king makes the big reveal on his sprawling Oklahoma ranch — and his reaction can't be missed.

WATCH: Blake Shelton is elated with his new member of the family

While it may not have been a new baby or an adorable kitten he was welcoming, it may as well have been from the joy it brought him.

Gwen and Blake split their time between Los Angeles and Oklahoma along with her three boys, Apollo, ten, Zuma, 16, and Kingston, 18.

While it was initially a shock to the boys' systems to spend time in the great outdoors, having lived in LA most of their lives, they grew to love rural life.

In an interview with Country Radio Seminar in 2022, Blake spoke of the culture shock.

© Instagram Blake loves country living

"The two of them were like, ‘Well, what do we do now?'" Blake said of the two oldest boys. "I go, 'Go out that door and don't come back till you're too tired to go any further.'

"Well, they can't even imagine just going down to the creek with a net or turning over rocks or getting on a buggy and driving around."

© Getty Images Blake loves being a stepdad

Blake taught them how to fish and enjoy spending time outdoors, but it may have backfired on him as he added: "When it comes to burning things, starting fires and throwing hatchets. You better get out of the way!"

Gwen also had to adapt as she never thought she'd leave the idyllic blue skies and sandy beaches of California.

© Gwen Stefani Gwen and Blake split their time between LA and Oklahoma

She told Jimmy Kimmel: "It’s pretty magic, I have to say. I had no idea myself that it was such an amazing place.

"And I get to be face to face with Blake Shelton every day. You should see those eyes under the Oklahoma stars."

© Instagram Gavin Rossdale is the father of Gwen's kids

Blake loves being a stepdad to Gwen's boys and told People the kids have "taught me something about myself that I never knew.

"I'm more than just a country singer or a goofy guy. I'm someone they actually lean on, and that's not a responsibility that I ever had and not something that I ever considered even being into."

© Getty Gwen and Blake married in 2021

"It's a different kind of self-worth," he added. "Maybe it's the opposite of self-worth because you put yourself way down on the rung, and they move up ahead of you