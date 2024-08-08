Kevin Bacon scoops Kyra Sedgwick into his arms in breathtaking new photos with powerful message — see

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick know how to live their lives to the fullest while also keeping their activism and grounded natures top of mind at all times.

Kevin, 66, and Kyra, 58, recently took a vacation to Sedona, Arizona, and the actress shared a few stunning shots from the trip, including a visit to the gorgeous canyons and red-rock buttes.

Kyra included a snapshot of herself pointing out to one of the canyon walls, dressed in full athletic gear, and then another romantic snap of Kevin scooping her into his arms against an awe-inspiring canyon wall.

Clearly just as much in awe of nature's beauty as we are, Kyra, who has spoken frequently about environmental preservation and climate change, captioned the snaps: "We really lucked out with this planet. Let's take care of it."

Fans gushed over the snaps, leaving responses like: "Sadly, many don't appreciate the gravity of what this planet has provided to us… love these pics….!" and: "Absolutely! Sedona our favorite! The Badlands too! America has it all. Thank you for doing all you do to help our planet," as well as: "You and Kevin are my favorite couple, I admire you guys so much."

Kevin scooped Kyra into his arms for a romantic snapshot

In an essay for Oprah.com, Kyra previously mentioned that she had never really deeply considered the ramifications of human living on the environment, having lived and grown up in New York City, until she became a mom for the first time to her son Travis, now 35.

"I carried Travis for nine months, providing him with a safe and healthy place to grow inside me, and then I gave birth and fed him my breast milk," she penned.

The couple spent some vacation downtime in Sedona, Arizona

"Then, when I had to give him over to the world — to food that comes from unknown places and toys that come from irresponsible manufacturers — it really hit me: I felt responsible not only for my child but for the planet."

She continued: "I became proactive. I got involved in the Environmental Defense Fund and the National Resources Defense Council. I tried to be green and educate others about making environmentally conscious purchases."

"We really lucked out with this planet. Let's take care of it."

"Unfortunately, the movement petered out in the 1990s, and suddenly I felt like I was the only one shouting, 'We have to think about what we use! It's not enough to recycle plastic — you shouldn't be buying it in the first place. What about those nice cardboard takeout containers?'"

"I understand that how I walk through my life on this planet will affect the world my children live in. When I go to yoga class with my stainless steel water bottle and see other people bringing plastic ones, I want to scream about it from the mountaintops!" she added.

Kyra credits the birth of their son Travis for pushing her to be more environmentally conscious

"Mothers believe we are responsible for our children from the womb to the grave. We are connected by the longing to protect them after they leave our bodies, so the impetus for making this planet safe for them lies with us. Mark my words: It's the soccer moms who will change the world."