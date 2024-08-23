Roger Federer rocked following death of former coach aged 59

Roger Federer will no doubt have been deeply saddened by the passing of his former coach, Peter Lundgren.

Peter, who was a Swedish tennis player before going into coaching, was 59 at the time of his death, with the Express reporting that he had been diagnosed with diabetes ahead of his passing. Last year, the late player was also forced to have his left foot and part of his leg amputated following a fall.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: The major deaths of 2024

"Unfortunately, I had to amputate my foot and a bit up because of the infection I had," he wrote at the time. "My broken ankle did not heal because of my type two diabetes, you get bad circulation.

"But now I feel well again and soon my rehab will begin. I want to thank everyone for the nice words I got from all of you on FB! It really helps now for me to recover and to go through the rehabilitation and more! Time to fight."

© Julian Finney Peter was a professional tennis player before getting into coaching

The player's death was confirmed by his children, who posted: "Rest in peace Dad. One of the best has unfortunately left us far too soon.

"A coach, player, friend and father. An inspiration and helping hand for many, both on and off the court. The imprint you made and the memories will always live on."

© Phil Cole Peter guided Roger to his first Wimbledon title

Peter went professional with tennis in 1983 before retiring in 1995. At one point, he was ranked as the 25th-best player in the world. Sadly, titles eluded him with his best result being his reaching of the finals in the Australian Open's doubles tournament back in 1988.

After retiring, Peter went into coaching, with his most notable pupil being Roger Federer, coaching the star between 2000 and 2003, with the tennis ace winning his first Wimbledon title under Peter.

© Julian Finney Peter worked as a coach for many years

Roger has yet to comment on the death of his old coach.

Alongside Roger, Peter also coached Sarat Mafin, guiding the Russian player to his Australian Open title. Other students include Marcos Baghdatis, Grigor Dimitrov, Stanislas Wawrinka and Daniela Hantuchova.

Grigor shared a picture of himself and his former coach and sweetly said: "Missing you extra today pal R.I.P," while Stanislas shared a series of pictures of himself with Peter adding a broken heart emoji and saying the star would be "missed".