Emily Andre marks baby daughter Arabella's huge new first - see adorable photo

Emily Andre delighted fans on Thursday when she shared a precious update regarding her baby daughter, Arabella.

The NHS doctor, who is currently on holiday in Cyprus with her husband Peter and their brood, took to Instagram with a carousel of adorable snapshots documenting their tiny tot's first trip to the beach.

© Instagram Emily and Arabella enjoyed a beach day

In the pictures, Arabella looked cherubic dressed in a white broderie anglaise summer dress. She appeared to relish her time on the sandy shore, with Emily also sharing a snap of her little girl planting her feet into the sand.

Emily, 35, meanwhile, looked relaxed and stylish dressed in a white vest top and cosy grey shorts. She wore her caramel-flecked hair in a low bun and accessorised with a pair of drop earrings, a dainty necklace and a pair of large sunglasses.

© Instagram Emily and Peter welcomed Arabella in April this year

The glam mother-of-three completed her summery get-up with a Barbie pink manicure for a pop of colour.

In her caption, Emily proudly gushed: "Arabella's first trip to the beach and she is having the best time! So much to see and hear for the first time, her little feet in the sand are just adorable. After so much fun she is now fast asleep in the shade."

The star's fans and friends immediately flocked to the comments section to heap praise on the mother-daughter duo, with one writing: "Awww how gorgeous!! I love her outfit and those chunky legs. She's a little beauty," while a second noted: "Omg look at those knees, just adorable," and a third remarked: "Look at that little bouncy dance, she is loving the beach life."

© Getty Images The couple tied the knot in 2015

Emily and Peter, who tied the knot in 2015, welcomed their youngest child Arabella on 2 April this year. Together they are also doting parents to 10-year-old Amelia and seven-year-old Theo whom they welcomed in 2014 and 2016 respectively.

Emily is also a hands-on stepmother to Peter's two children Junior and Princess who he shares with his ex, Katie Price.

© Getty Images The family at the Pride of Britain awards

They are raising their brood in a stunning mansion in Surrey complete with its own gym, cinema room and recording studio. The couple also own a lavish holiday home in Peter's native Cyprus where they enjoy getaways during the summer months. Their property is an idyllic haven featuring its own swimming pool and a tennis court, making it the perfect playground for their children.

© Instagram Their Surrey home is seriously swanky

During a chat with HELLO!, Peter explained: "My home in Cyprus is my real getaway home, and Surrey is our 'home home' which we love. It's a great little village and the kids go to school here so we're not planning on moving anytime soon."