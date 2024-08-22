Prince William announces return to royal duties after summer break with Princess Kate and their children

The royal family have been enjoying their annual summer break, but it will soon be time to return to work and Prince William has now confirmed what his first outing will be.

Kensington Palace confirmed that on 5 September, the Prince of Wales will be heading to the Saatchi Gallery in order to visit their exhibition, Homelessness: Reframed. The exhibition aims to show the public the breadth and complexities of being homeless while also featuring ways to help people engage and understand people who are homeless.

During his visit, William will meet with artists who contributed pieces of artwork to the project as well as hear the real-life stories of some of those who inspired the exhibition.

The royal will also have a full tour of the experience, which has been split into three sections. The first section, titled 'Invisible Words' features signs created by homeless people across the world, and gives an insight into their emotions.

© WPA Pool Homelessness is an issue close to William's heart

The second part is titled 'Reframed' and features artworks either created or inspired by people's stories of being homeless. The final section, 'Open Doors' features doors designed by children from across six Homewards locations that symbolise the diverse paths to ending homelessness.

Homelessness is an issue that William holds close to his heart, and in 2023, the royal launched Homewards, a new initiative with the Royal Foundation.

© WPA Pool The Prince of Wales launched Homewards in 2023

Speaking about the project, the royal shared: "In a modern and progressive society, everyone should have a safe and secure home, be treated with dignity and given the support they need.

"Through Homewards, I want to make this a reality and over the next five years, give people across the UK hope that homelessness can be prevented when we collaborate.

© Getty Images The royals have recently been on their summer break

"I am fortunate to have seen first-hand the tireless work of people and organisations across the sector, the tangible impact their efforts can have and what can be done when communities are able to focus on preventing homelessness, rather than managing it.

"It's a big task, but I firmly believe that by working together it is possible to make homelessness rare, brief, and unrepeated and I am very much looking forward to working with our six locations to make our ambition a reality."