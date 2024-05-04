Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Rumer Willis opens up about Baby Lou's relationship with grandfather Bruce Willis
Digital Cover mother-and-baby

The 90210 star gave an insight into Bruce Willis' life as a grandfather

Bryony Gooch
US Writer
2 minutes ago
Rumer Willis got real about Baby Louetta's sweet bond with her grandfather Bruce Willis. 

The 35-year-old mom gave an insight into how her father was doing amid his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis. "He's doing really good", she said, adding: "I got to go over there to see Louetta today."

Bruce photographed with baby Lou© @rumerwillis Instagram
Bruce photographed with baby Lou

According to Rumer, her daughter "loves" going to see her grandfather which she thought was "so sweet".

"Louetta honestly is like the most-famous person in our family. Within my family, people will call and ask to have playdates just with her", she clarified to People. "They’re like, 'We don’t really want to see you, we’re just coming over to see Louetta.' I’m like, 'OK.'"

Louetta turned one on April 18, with Rumer celebrating the moment on Instagram with photos of the mother-daughter duo with Bruce. She marked the occasion, writing: "Oh my tiny tender daughter, I CANT BELIEVE YOU ARE 1".

"This last year with you has been the best year of my life" she continued. "Lou I have never known a love like yours. You are the most delicious, most beautiful, smartest, funniest, sweetest girl I know."

"I can’t believe you choose me to be your mama oh my goodness. Every day you grow and learn more and you are my greatest teacher and my deepest love", she added.

"You are a gift to every one you meet and your smile is almost blinding it’s so magical. Your laugh is my favorite sound in the whole wide world", Rumer wrote. "Your tiny kisses are the best thing to wake up to. I love you so deep in my bones my tiny daughter. I can’t wait to see what this next year brings!! "

The mom continued to thank her mother Demi Moore, her sisters Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn, as well as Emma Heming Willis and Bruce. The dedication would not have been complete without her partner, Louetta's father, Derek Richard Thomas.

Rumer recently revealed that she doesn't plan on having just one daughter either - she revealed that the baby names she didn't use she is saving "for the next kid", saying she wanted another child "hopefully soon". In fact, Rumer revealed she wanted "5 or 6" kids.

