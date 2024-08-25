The incredible moment Chris Hemsworth plays drums for Ed Sheeran in front of 70k fans

Imagine you’re rocking out at an Ed Sheeran concert and you find out that Thor has been on the drums the whole time… So it was for attendees at an Ed Sheeran concert in Bucharest, Romania recently - when Chris Hemsworth made his drumming debut in front of thousands of fans.

The magical moment went down after Chris tasked himself to learn the drums completely from scratch for the second season of his show Limitless with Chris Hemsworth, and Ed shared a sneak peek on his Instagram along with the hashtags #thorfortheencore #iwasworthy” See it below:

WATCH: The nail-biting moment Chris Hemsworth plays drums for Ed Sheeran The Thor actor learned drums for the new season of his show Limitless, the The Disney+ Original series from National Geographic

He explains in the video: “Basically what happened is Chris emailled me last December saying he was doing a documentary on cognitive health and the benefits of learning an instrument.

"He came to visit me and he has learned drums and he’s coming on stage with me in front of 70 thousand.”

“I’ve been thinking about it a lot,” says Chris as he mimes drumming. “It’ll be nice to put this one to bed.

© @atteddysphotos / Instagram / Disney+ / National Geographic Chris Hemsworth looks visibly nervous as he warms up before his big moment at Ed's concert

Chris looks visibly nervous as he gears up for his starring moment before the show, but he’s shown drumming away to perfection in the clip before Ed reveals his famous bandmate - much to the delight of the crowd, who react with deafening cheers.

Ed then presents Chris with a trophy for “drumming excellence” after the show - seems he was a smash hit. We’ll have to wait until 2025, when the Disney+ Original series from National Geographic show airs, however, to see the full episode.

© @atteddysphotos / Instagram / Disney+ / National Geographic The Aussie star was a smash hit during his drumming debut

In the new season of Chris’ show Limitless, the Australian actor physically and mentally delves into a series of universal issues that people across the world face daily: pain, fear, cognitive impairment and social connection.

With appearances from world-renowned experts, mentors and spiritual leaders, the series sees him travel to the ends of the Earth to uncover the latest scientific thinking and unlock some of the world’s best-kept secrets to living a better life.