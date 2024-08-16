Ed Sheeran's 'exciting' career change following Eras Tour appearance

Taylor Swift delighted her fans on Thursday night when she invited her friend Ed Sheeran to join her on stage during the Eras Tour.

Ed and Taylor sang 'Everything Has Changed', 'End Game' and 'Thinking Out Loud', and while Taylor's fans were beside themselves with the surprise, it transpires that Ed had some big news of his own that he was holding back from the adoring crowds.

Following his appearance on stage, the 'Perfect' singer took to Instagram to share some big career news, sharing the "exciting" news in a lengthy post. Watch his announcement below...

"Really excited to announce that I have bought a small percentage of my hometown football club @ipswichtown," Ed began of his new venture.

"It's any football fan's dream to be an owner in the club they support, and I feel so grateful for the opportunity. I've lived in Suffolk since I was 3, and although I have travelled the world and sometimes feel like an outsider in big cities, Suffolk and Ipswich have always made me feel part of a community and protected.

"It's such a joy to be a fan of Ipswich town. There are ups and downs, but football is about taking the highs with the lows."

Of the role he'll be taking on in the club, Ed added: "I'm not a voting shareholder or a board member, this is just me putting some money into the club I love and them returning the gesture, so please don't get onto me with signing suggestions or tactics lol. Excited for the Prem to start this weekend."

Ed went on to poke fun at Ryan Reynolds, who famously invested in Wrexham Town and filmed his journey for the TV show, Welcome to Wrexham.

© Getty Ed Sheeran loves football

Sharing the announcement video on his stories, Ed tagged Ryan's Instagram profile, writing: "Come and get it bruv."

Ryan is yet to retaliate to Ed's message, but we have a feeling it will be taken in the jokey way it was intended. Ed and Ryan are both close friends of Taylor Swift, so we suspect they've spent a fair amount of time together – maybe Ryan even gave Ed tips ahead of his investment…