Chris Hemsworth surprises fans as he celebrates 41 alone with $5 birthday cake

Chris Hemsworth may be one of Hollywood's biggest stars, but when it comes to celebrating his birthday, the Thor actor prefers to keep things delightfully down-to-earth.

The Australian heartthrob, who turned 41 this week, surprised fans by opting for a simple, yet beloved, $5 white mud cake from supermarket chain Woolworths—proving that even A-listers appreciate the little things in life.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Chris shared a light-hearted video of himself indulging in the modest treat, completely on his own.

In the video, the action star is seen tucking into the cake, clearly enjoying every bite of what has become a quintessential Australian dessert.

"I just wanna say thank you for all the birthday love and birthday wishes," Chris began, with his signature charm on full display.

"I didn't actually get any photos yesterday, so I went and bought myself a cake and I thought I'd do a little, little, little private celebration and I got some champagne as well."

Chris went on to humorously explain his low-key celebration, adding, "Got myself some flowers. That's the thing. You know, when you get older, you kind of realise that the circle of people around you, the people you love, gets smaller and smaller. So that's why it's just me. But not to worry, as I said, I got myself a delicious cake and some bubbly and a little arrangement there."

The cake itself, as described on Woolworths' website, is a soft and fluffy sponge topped with glossy white chocolate icing and finished with swirls of dark chocolate—a treat that has long been a favourite among Australians.

Chris's decision to go for this classic dessert touched the hearts of his fans, who were quick to express their admiration in the comments section of his post.

"In touch with the common man," one fan commented, clearly impressed by Chris's grounded approach to his special day. Another added, "Love that with all your success you are still humble enough to have a Woolies mud cake as your birthday cake. Happy Birthday!!!"

It seems that this isn't the first time Chris has chosen a Woolworths cake to mark his birthday.

Last year, when he turned 40, the Spiderhead actor sent fans into a frenzy after he posted a photo of himself standing beside a Woolworths Chocolate Drip Cake. The image, which commemorated the milestone, was accompanied by a heartfelt caption: "Thank you for all the birthday wishes! Another lap around (the) sun and still going strong. I can safely say not a single piece of cake made it through the night."

The cake, priced at $15, quickly became a sensation among Chris’s followers, who were eager to try the dessert that the superhero himself had enjoyed.

Described as a "light sponge with a luscious chocolate buttercream, topped with a Belgian dark chocolate drip," the cake earned rave reviews from fans. One TikTok user, aims.lc, even shared her experience tasting the cake, saying, "This is the cake Chris Hemsworth had for his birthday. He is an Australian icon. It smells so good. It is dense… I hate the word 'moist', but it's the only word coming to mind. That, my friends, is a delicious cake, with the thickest layer of icing. It's so good."

Chris's choice of a humble Woolworths cake continues to resonate with fans, who love seeing their favourite superhero indulge in something so relatable. "It brings me so much comfort that Thor had a Woolies cake for his birthday," one user wrote, while another remarked, "Love the fact someone like him is happy with a Woolies cake!"