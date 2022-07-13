Ed Sheeran reveals baby daughter's unique name

Ed Sheeran has reportedly revealed the name of his second baby daughter after his wife Cherry Seaborn gave birth in May this year.

Speaking to The Sun, the Bad Habits hitmaker confirmed that they had chosen to name their second child Jupiter Seaborn Sheeran. Imbued with special meaning, the name reportedly resonates with the loved-up couple. A source told The Sun: "Ed and Cherry loved the name both in terms of what it stands for and its uniqueness.

"Everyone thinks Jupiter works perfectly for her.

"Behind closed doors Cherry has been gushing over becoming a mum again. She and Ed really are a match made in heaven."

Despite the singer's constant exposure to the limelight, Ed, 31, and Cherry, 30, managed to keep much of their pregnancy hidden from the public eye. The duo did however announce Jupiter's birth via Instagram with an adorable photo of some tiny cotton socks.

The singer shared the joyous news with his fans

Ed captioned the post: "Want to let you know we've had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x."

The couple's fans went wild in the comment section with a huge number posting strings of red heart emojis. Delighted by the news, one wrote: "Aw cute, congratulations to you both. Happy times." Another added: "Congrats to you both and to the new big sister," whilst a third penned: "Huge congratulations, such beautiful news x."

The couple tied the knot in 2019

Ed and Cherry are also proud parents to one-year-old daughter, Lyra. The couple dubbed her a "miracle" baby owing to their numerous fertility struggles at the time. Before progressing with IVF treatment, Cherry fell pregnant with their first child during a trip to Antarctica. Paying tribute to the unique circumstances, the couple decided to use Antarctica as Lyra's middle name.

The duo first met at Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham before Cherry then jetted off to Duke University in North Carolina, America. After enduring a long-distance relationship, Cherry moved back to the UK in 2016 so that she could be with Ed. In February 2019, the pair tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony joined by close family and friends.

