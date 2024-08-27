Nicole Kidman makes bold statement about upcoming reveal: 'What have I just done?'

Nicole Kidman's latest movie may shock fans, as she recently opened up about filming the intense erotic thriller Babygirl, set to debut at the 81st Venice International Film Festival.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, the Oscar winning actress opened up about how the film was like nothing she'd ever done before: "I've made some films that are pretty exposing, but not like this."

At the time of the interview, Nicole had yet to see the film before it's set to debut at the film festival on August 30. The star described how the sex scenes in the film, directed by Halina Reijn, were particularly long to film.

Nicole and co-star Harris Dickinson worked with intimacy coordinators to make sure that everything went according to plan, and when it came down to the long takes, they were dialed in.

"I never came out of it, really," Nicole said of the scenes, adding: "It left me ragged. At some point I was like, I don’t want to be touched. I don’t want to do this anymore, but at the same time I was compelled to do it."

Fortunately, she felt incredibly supported by the director: "Halina would hold me and I would hold her, because it was just very confronting to me."

She described the experience as: "Something you do and hide in your home videos. It is not a thing that normally is going to be seen by the world."

"I felt very exposed as an actor, as a woman, as a human being," she continued. "I had to go in and go out like, I need to put my protection back on. What have I just done? Where did I go? What did I do?"

It goes without saying that while Nicole's latest film may sound quite intense, she'll no doubt be supported through its release by her husband Keith Urban. She previously explained that he tends to be pretty understanding when it comes to her shooting intimate scenes.

"My husband is an artist, so he understands all of it, and he also does not get involved," Nicole told E! News.

"He sees the show at the very end when it’s a show, all edited together, and his fresh eyes. He doesn't read any script, he really doesn't know what’s going on on the set, he's got his own career that he's completely absorbed in," she added.