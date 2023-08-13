Nicole Kidman makes emotional call to action over wildfires devastating birthplace of Hawai'i

The Australian-American actress was born in Hawai'i, which has been devastated by ongoing wildfires

Nicole Kidman may be known for her Australian roots, and her signature accent is instantly recognizable, but before growing up Down Under, she was in fact born in Honolulu, Hawai'i.

The actress' parents, Janelle Ann, a nursing instructor, and Antony Kidman, a biochemist and psychologist, lived temporarily in the U.S. in the 1960s, both in Hawai'i and Washington D.C., as they were also anti-war activists.

Nicole's Hawai'ian roots are even reflected in her name. While she's known around the globe as Nicole, she was also given a Hawai'an name when she was born, Hōkūlani, which means heavenly star.

Now, as the Pacific islands of Hawai'i continue to face devastation with the ongoing wildfires ravaging the state, Nicole is calling her fans to action.

The Australian-American A-Lister took to Instagram to share her heartbreak over the climate emergency, and encouraged her fans to follow her lead and donate to relief efforts.

"I am shaken by the devastation in Hawai'i and feel so deeply for the loss that people are experiencing," she started.

Nicole continued: "I was born in Hawai'i and have such a love and connection to the island," adding: "My family and my mother share the concern for everyone whose lives have been hurt and destroyed."

She concluded: "We're helping and if you'd like to as well, please check out the link below," and provided links to the Hawai'i Community Foundation as well as to the Red Cross.

Hawai'i, most notably its islands of Maui and Big Island, has been ravaged by unrelenting wildfires, which first began Tuesday night and have taken the lives of nearly 100 people.

The islands have seen thousands of its residents forced to evacuate, and lose, their homes, and the fires have devastated the historic city of Lahaina, once the capital of the Hawai'ian Kingdom, and that today receives up to 2 million tourists a year.

The cause of the wildfires has yet to be determined, though the National Park Service claims that nearly 85% of wildfires in the U.S. are caused by humans.

In the case of Hawai'i, the Hawai'i Wildfire Management Organization has said that less than 1% of fires are due to natural causes, though record-breaking heat this summer and winds from Hurricane Dora, which have fanned the flames across the state, have exacerbated the situation.

In the wake of the fire, fellow Hollywood stars such as Oprah Winfrey, Jason Momoa (a Hawai'i native), the cast of NCIS: Hawai'i, and more have also called their fans to action, and Jeff Bezos, the second richest person in the world, along with his fiancé Lauren Sanchez, have donated $100 million to relief efforts.

