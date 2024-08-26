Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella Cruise says 'dreams come true' as she shares rare video

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s daughter Bella Kidman Cruise might be the offspring of two of the world’s most high-profile movie stars but the 31-year-old creative prefers to keep her personal life very private.

That's why it's a surprise that the artist, who often posts her own creations on her personal Instagram account, shared a rare glimpse of another of her passions on Sunday via a POV clip on her Instagram stories, captioning the clip: “Dreams do come true”.

WATCH: Bella Kidman Cruise's 'dreams come true' in London

The snippet in question was a live performance from an August 25 concert featuring The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie at London’s Victoria Park.

The bands, who are currently on a global 20th anniversary tour, were part of the All Points East festival which also featured a dazzling lineup of alt-rock groups including Gossip, Phoenix and Sleater-Kinney.

Sunday night’s show may have been a dream come true, but music fan Bella didn’t have to wander too far from home to see the rock extravaganza as she’s lived in England for several years along with her husband Max Parker.

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's daughter Bella shared a reflective selfie

In fact, it appears there may have been a UK family reunion for earlier this summer. In June, dad Tom Cruise, who would be among the stars attending Wimbledon the following month, was photographed with Bella’s brother in London. Connor, who currently calls Florida home, was thought to be spending time with his father in the run-up to Tom’s 62rd birthday.

Bella clearly has a passion for music but it appears art remains her true first love. The biography on her official website, where she sells limited edition prints of her art, as well as totes, pins and t-shirts, explains she has “been drawing ever since her wee hands could pick up a pen”.

© Matthew Simmons Nicole Kidman with her children Bella and Connor Cruise in 2004

The bio continues, “Since that point in time she’s been evolving in her arts. Her go-to medium was pen and paper for most of her life. However, she is now venturing into other formats and mediums. Including digital. Which has been a bit of a game changer in her opinion.”

Bella’s commitment to her art, and her privacy, means that we don’t often get to see too much of her daily life, although she sometimes offers small glimpses. Last year, Nicole and Tom’s daughter posted a photograph of a beautiful street in London - but gave no other information, not even a caption.

© Instagram Tom Cruise poses with Bella and Connor

In fact, her relationship with her mother Nicole is just as mysterious, although Bella has been known to shower 'Likes' on her mom's Instagram posts.

The Big Little Lies star, who shares Bella and Connor with ex Tom, and has two younger daughters, Sunday, 16, and Faith, 13, with husband Keith Urban, occasionally reveals some aspects of her connection to her adult kids.

© Getty Images Bella is an artist who lives in London

Bella and Connor were raised as Scientologists and practice the religion, as does their father Tom - something that had been said to have caused some distance between them in the past.

But back in 2019, Nicole explained to The Sun: "Motherhood is about the journey. There are going to be incredible peaks and valleys, whether you are an adopting mother or a birth mother. What a child needs is love. They have made choices to be Scientologists. It’s our job as a parent to always offer unconditional love."

Meanwhile, Tom also has a daughter with ex-wife Katie Holmes - Suri Noelle, who has just left the home she shares with her famous mom to start her freshman year of college.

