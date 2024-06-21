Nicole Kidman's down-to-earth private life revealed as star is snapped bowling in birthday post

Nicole Kidman has been inundated with messages to mark her 57th birthday on June 20, with many giving an insight into her private life as a result.

The Hollywood star was pictured posing at a bowling alley with Reese Witherspoon in a heartwarming snapshot posted by the latter to mark Nicole's special day.

Reese and Nicole were seen clutching onto bowling balls and pouting for the camera. Other photos shared by the Legally Blonde actress included one of them at an awards show and another of them behind-the-scenes being filmed for an interview.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Keith Urban opens up about his marriage to Nicole Kidman

The actresses go way back, and have worked together on projects including Big Little Lies, which they have both teased will make a comeback in the not too distant future for season three, much to the delight of fans.

Nicole's birthday is just one of the celebratory events that have happened in the past few months. Back in May, the star was honored at the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award ceremony, held in LA.

Nicole Kidman was pictured bowling with Reese Witherspoon in a birthday tribute post

She recently shared some photos of herself and her family on the red carpet at the star-studded event. In the caption, she wrote: "I'll never forget the extraordinary feeling of being in a room surrounded by all the people I love and admire, and I can't wait to experience it again and share it with all of you tonight at 10pm/PT on @TNTDrama! Thank you, thank you, thank you."

Reese also shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the famous friends

During the evening, Nicole revealed that it was the first time she had allowed her youngest two children, Sunday, 15, and Faith, 13, to step out into the spotlight to accompany her and Keith Urban on the red carpet.

Sunday and Faith both looked glamorous in floor-length dresses for the occasion, and their famous mom paid a special tribute to them during her acceptance speech.

© Gilbert Flores Nicole and her husband Keith Urban, daughters Sunday and Faith, and niece Sybella

She said: "And then right there is the love of my life, and the loves of my life. My daughters have never been anywhere publicly with me on a red carpet, tonight was their first night, so they're here, Sunday and Faith."

Keith also took to the stage to pay tribute to his wife, and was overcome with emotion as he reflected on his addiction struggles early on in their marriage.

© Jacopo M. Raule Nicole with husband Keith

He said: "We got married in 2006, and barely four months into our marriage, the addictions that I had done really nothing about blew our marriage to smithereens," he began. "Four months into a marriage, and I'm in rehab for three months with no idea what was going to happen to us."

He added: "Nic pushed through every negative voice – I'm sure even some of her own – and she chose love. And here we are tonight 18 years later. Her capacity to love is like no one I've ever met."

© Getty Images Keith paying tribute to Nicole at the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award ceremony

Nicole was overcome with emotion listening to his words and was seen wiping a tear from her eye. Nicole and Keith have raised their daughters out of the spotlight, and rarely share photos of them on social media in order to protect their privacy.

The couple split their time between Nashville, Tennessee, and Sydney, Australia. They also have homes in LA, New York City, and London.