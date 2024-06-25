Inside Nicole Kidman’s famous dating history - From Tom Cruise to Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman’s journey through love and relationships has seen her with some of the entertainment industry's most prominent figures. From her early marriage to Tom Cruise, brief romances with Q-Tip and Lenny Kravitz, to her enduring marriage with Keith Urban, Nicole's love life is a fascinating tale of high-profile connections and heartfelt bonds.

Nicole and Keith Love Story

© Vinnie Zuffante Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman in Los Angeles in 1990

1990-2001: Tom Cruise

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise met on the set of Days of Thunder and quickly became one of Hollywood’s most iconic couples. They married on December 24, 1990, and adopted two children, Connor and Isabella. However, their marriage ended in divorce in 2001, with Tom citing irreconcilable differences.

© C Brandon Q-Tip of A Tribe Called Quest once dated Nicole Kidman

2003: Q-Tip

Following her divorce from Tom Cruise, Nicole was romantically linked to A Tribe Called Quest rapper, Q-Tip. The pair were spotted together several times in early 2003, attending events like The Hours premiere and a White Stripes concert. Despite the speculation, their romance was short-lived and fizzled out later that year.

© Getty Images Recording artist Lenny Kravitz (L) and actress Nicole Kidman

2003: Lenny Kravitz

Later in 2003, Nicole began dating Grammy winner Lenny Kravitz after subletting his Manhattan apartment. The couple managed to keep their relationship private, and it wasn’t until years later that their brief engagement was revealed. Nicole’s connection to Lenny was further highlighted when she worked with his daughter, Zoë Kravitz, on HBO's Big Little Lies.

© Getty Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have been married since 2006

2006-Present: Keith Urban

Nicole found lasting love with country music star Keith Urban. The pair tied the knot on June 25, 2006, in a romantic ceremony in Sydney, Australia. Together, they have two daughters, Sunday and Faith, and continue to share a loving and supportive relationship.

Keith has often spoken about how Nicole has positively impacted his life and career, and their bond remains strong.

While paying tribute to his wife at the AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute in April, Keith said: "We got married in 2006, and barely four months into our marriage, the addictions that I had done really nothing about blew our marriage to smithereens.”

"Four months into a marriage, and I'm in rehab for three months with no idea what was going to happen to us."

He added: "Nic pushed through every negative voice – I'm sure even some of her own – and she chose love. And here we are tonight 18 years later. Her capacity to love is like no one I've ever met."