Ex-Peloton CEO reveals he sold 'almost everything in my life' following the crash of the billion-dollar company
A split image of John Foley and the Peloton building

 The former Peloton billionaire has now launched a new career…

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
Ex-Peloton CEO John Foley has opened up about how he sold "almost everything in his life" following the crash of the fitness company.

Peloton boomed during the Covid-19 pandemic when the company was estimated to be worth $50 million. Following the ease of lockdown measures, the company crashed and a recent valuation reported the company to be worth $1.5 million according to the New York Post.

The former CEO of Peloton opened up about how he lost everything
The former CEO of Peloton opened up about what happened when he left the company

He told the New York Post: "Oh, I'm an open book. You know, at one point I had a lot of money on paper—not actually [in the bank], unfortunately. I’ve lost all my money. I’ve had to sell almost everything in my life."

John also explained that in 2021, Peloton was a plot point in the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That. In the show, Mr. Big suffers a heart attack while riding a Peloton bike.

John was the co-founder of the company which boomed during the COVID-19
John was the co-founder of the company which boomed during the COVID-19

"We were coming out of COVID. The stock was getting crushed. There was a leaker [who told the press about pending layoffs] [...] And then the Mr. Big thing happened … it was brutal.

"We really did think we were doing something special for the world. We really did care about our members. We cared about our shareholders, and we cared about our employees. "And all of a sudden, we were just being trolled… everything was collapsing," he said.

Talking about how his wife and kids adjusted to the shift in lifestyle, he said: "My family took it well. My wife’s super supportive. My kids are probably better for it, if we’re keeping it real."

Since leaving the company, John has ventured into interior design, launching his new company, Ernesta.

Of the new venture, he said: "I'm working hard so that I can try to make money again," jokingly adding, "Because I don’t have much left, so I’m hungry and humble."

