Peloton's Emma Lovewell, Olivia Amato on why you must 'let go of the shame' for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is all about gratitude, abundance, and togetherness. One thing to banish from the holiday table this year and every year? Shame. That's the number one advice from Emma Lovewell and Olivia Amato. The popular Peloton fitness instructors spoke to HELLO! at the Humane Society's To the Rescue! Gala, held Nov. 3 at Cipriani 42nd Street in midtown NYC.

While too many of us feel guilt about overindulging in holiday food and drink, both women, who teach spinning and strength training classes on the virtual fitness platform, urge us to let it all go. "You should really let go of the shame because the shame holds us back in so many ways," Emma said on the red carpet. "The holidays can be a really stressful time for a lot of people. Running into family members you didn't want to see, or you disagree on some topics," she added.

A good antidote is, indeed, a quick workout. "Fitness, for me, is physical and it's very emotional," Emma mused. "Working out during the holidays is actually a great tool for your mental health.And if that also makes you feel better physically, then great..It's getting in that time just for you. it's going to help you just feel better all the way around."

Emma Lovewell

As far as the big Turkey Day feast and all the imbibing done between now and New Year's Day? "For me, it's all about moderation," Olivia told HELLO! "I've done all the diets in the past and all the fads. But once I got into fitness, I really started listening to my body. If you take something away completely, you're going to crave it. So I just allow myself to have all the good food. I'm not the type of person who cuts anything out. Like, stuffing is my favorite thing in the world." (Emma's fave dish? Potatoes au gratin.)

© JAMES FARRELL Peloton's Olivia Amato

Both Peloton stars will be celebrating locally in their adopted hometown of NYC. While stuffing-lover Olivia leaves the cooking to someone else, Emma will be hosting and this year.

"Brine a turkey, stuffing . . .my mom makes these amazing Chinese string beans. I love mixing different types of food within Thanksgiving. It doesn't have to be just 'American food' …We'll do a pumpkin pie, and my brother's really good at making apple pies!"

Adds Olivia: "Mental health is crucial. Give yourself a second to clear your head!"

Emma and Olivia were just two of the notable names at the Humane Society's To the Rescue! gala, which was co-hosted by Justin Theroux, Amy Sedaris, and Justin's dog, Kuma.