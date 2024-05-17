And Just Like That season 3: Sarah Jessica Parker's ballet skirt, Kristin Davis' designer heels and more

Sex and The City fans are totally rejoicing right now, because And Just Like That... season 3 has begun filming and the streets of New York are adorned with our favourite ladies, decked out in all their finery.

Will Carrie and Aidan last the test of time in the And Just Like That?

Sarah Jessica Parker is known for her elite style, but the fabulous Kristen Davis and Cynthia Nixon are super chic and always rock winning looks too. Kristin, who plays Charlotte York Goldenblatt, took to Instagram to profess her love for the wardrobe team. She said: "There is no other costume department like ours! It is always so exciting to come back to work on AJLT and see all of the wonderful clothes and accessories Molly and Danny have collected from all over the world. To have 25 years of history together is something I will never take for granted! Love you guys so much."

Without further ado, let's see what our favourite gals have been rocking so far…

1/ 5 © Getty SJP dresses down SJP works a relaxed-dressed down Carrie, with a printed skirt, flowing top, a bubblegum cardigan and a sparkling pair of earrings. We love the clogs too - watch them become a huge fad now the fashion Queen has worn them...

2/ 5 © Getty Pastel Princess SJP wowed the fashion world when she stepped out in a look which is SO Carrie. Pulling in the pastel power, she wore a dazzling, mint green pussy-bow top, a ballet pink flounce skirt, and she added, not Manolos, but coordinating stilettos from Aquazzura. Check out that bejewelled Gucci bag!



3/ 5 © Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin,Getty Kristin and Nicole Kristin Davis has been snapped a few times while filming in Central Park. The first look was all kinds of Charlotte York in her single girl era; she sported a black ruffle blouse, a pink boucle pencil skirt, high heels and an uber-chic Lady Dior bag. Nicole Ari Parker, who plays Charlotte's bestie LTW, looked incredible in a plethora of colours. This stripy rainbow blouse - which we are obsessed with - is by vintage Dior. The look was teamed with black leather shorts and show-stopping heels by YSL. The Maryam Keyhani shades are such a vibe!



4/ 5 The return of the Burberry dog poop bag We also love dressed-down Charlotte, seen here with khaki skinny jeans, a navy collared top, Roger Vivier heels and of course, the Burberry dog bag holder from season one. So glad it has made a return!