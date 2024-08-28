Emily Andre shares ultra-rare snapshot of lookalike brother Joe

Emily Andre surprised fans on Wednesday when she shared an ultra-rare snapshot of her lookalike brother, Joe.



Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mother-of-three uploaded a wholesome picture of the brother-sister duo posing on holiday, with Emily wrapping her arms around her loved one.

© Instagram Emily posed with her rarely-seen brother Joe

Joe towered over his sister in a pair of cream shorts, a tomato-red polo shirt and sporty white trainers. Emily, 35, meanwhile, nailed holiday glam in a pair of tailored cream shorts, an almond-hued tank top and studded leather sandals.

She wore her flowing brunette tresses down loose and accessorised with large rectangular sunglasses and drop earrings. Alongside the beaming picture, Emily proudly gushed: "My little bro," followed by a smiley emoji surrounded by hearts.

© Instagram Emily beaming alongside her four brothers

Emily has three additional brothers: Tom, Sam and Will. The star's eldest brother is a doctor like Emily and runs a Bristol-based aesthetics practice. The sibling duo appear to be following in their parents' footsteps – their mum Rebecca is a paediatrician while their dad, Dr. Ruaraidh MacDonagh, is a consultant surgeon.

It was Emily's father who first introduced her to her now husband, Peter Andre. The lovebirds first crossed paths back in 2010 when Peter was treated by Emily's father for kidney stones.

The Mysterious Girl hitmaker formed a strong connection with Ruaraidh and subsequently met Emily who was a medical student at the time.

© Getty Images Emily and Peter met via Emily's dad

Reflecting on their bizarre first meeting, Peter told Cornwall Live: "It's the most bizarre thing. I had to have an emergency operation on a kidney in Taunton. I wasn't even in the area, but I was transferred there, and the on-call consultant was Emily's dad.

"I was so grateful that I said, 'If there's anything I can ever do…' I later got him a couple of tickets for the Plymouth show, but he couldn't make it, so his wife Rebecca came along with their daughter, Emily."

© Instagram The couple welcomed their youngest child in April 2024

After forming a friendship, Emily and Peter embarked on a whirlwind romance with the pair later tying the knot in July 2015 at Mamhead House in Exeter. They welcomed their daughter Amelia in January 2014, before going on to welcome a second child – a son called Theo – in November 2016.

In April this year, Peter and Emily expanded their brood once again when Emily gave birth to their third child – a baby girl called Arabella Rose.

Meanwhile, Peter is also a doting father to Junior, 19, and Princess, 17, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Katie Price. The former couple separated after four and a half years together.

While Peter and Emily appear to be making the most of their baby bubble, they've seemingly ruled out the possibility of expanding their brood. During a chat with The Sun, Peter said: "This time we're pretty sure it's going to be our last one.

© Instagram Emily and Peter share three children together

"Well, never say never. I'm not 100 per cent, but I'm enjoying having time to bond with her."

He went on to say: "I've not really had that chance before with the others because of work, so I'm grateful for how this has turned out."