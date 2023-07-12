Emily Andre, 25, was an angelic bride in very rare wedding video at £10m mansion

Emily and Peter Andre tend to reserve throwback wedding photos for rare anniversary tributes to one another, and this year was no different.

The Unconditional singer, 50, marked the relationship milestone by posting a series of clips taken on their wedding day on 11 July 2015. Standing in the grounds of Mamhead House and Castle in Devon, which has since gone into liquidation, Emily looked angelic in her demure Sassi Holford Italian silk Mikado bridal gown with long lace sleeves.

She later swapped the jacket overlay for a delicate cap-sleeve jacket with an organza ribbon sash for the evening, before removing it entirely to reveal her strapless gown on the dancefloor.

The latest clip showed Emily's friends help straighten out her long train before she cuddled up to Peter, who was dressed in a dapper black suit, for photos outside the manor house, which went on the market for £10 million in 2019. Emily's veil blew lightly in the wind, while her chic low bun stayed securely in place.

"8 years ago today I was lucky enough to marry this beautiful, kind, caring and all-round incredible person. Thank you for being the best. Love you a bit too much I think. Happy 8th wedding anniversary @dr_emily_official," Peter captioned the post, and Emily quickly replied: "Love you so much xxx."

© Getty Peter Andre and his wife Emily got married in 2015

The couple were also inundated with congratulatory messages, including one from Ruth Langsford who wrote: "Happy Anniversary love birds!" while another fan commented: "You definitely won the lottery when you married Emily xx congratulations to you both." A third remarked: "You were made for each other."

The I'm a Celebrity star and the doctor first met in 2010 when Peter was treated for kidney stones by Emily's father, but they didn't go public with their relationship until two years later.

They revealed they were expecting their first child, daughter Amelia, in the summer of 2013 and Peter proposed just days before Emily gave birth. While Amelia has not been pictured at the couple's wedding, she would have been 18 months old at the time.

© Instagram Peter proposed to Emily shortly before she gave birth to daughter Amelia

They went on to welcome a son called Theo in November 2016, while Peter shares children Junior and Princess with his ex-wife Katie Price.

Speaking about their secret to a happy marriage, Emily said that they always make time for one another, even amid their busy work schedules.

© Getty Peter shares children Princess and Junior with his ex-wife

"I said to him what do you want for your birthday and he said that all he wants is a night away with you," she told The Sun, adding: "He's always gone away a lot since we've been together but I always miss him."

On the subject of coping with a long-distance romance if Pete is travelling, she said: "He's away for little bits, he's never away for a long period of time.

"We always make time for each other, we just get on with it really. He was away last night and I was awake till one in the morning and texting him, 'I couldn't sleep.'"

