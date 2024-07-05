Emily Andre's 'tall' daughter Amelia towers over brother Theo in rarely-seen family photo featuring baby Arabella

Emily Andre is well and truly in her baby bubble after welcoming her youngest daughter, Arabella, in April.

On Thursday, Emily shared a glimpse into life as a mother-of-three, capturing her brood on the school run with their doting dad, Peter Andre. The image showed the Mysterious Girl hitmaker pushing his youngest daughter in her buggy, whilst carrying his son Theo's rucksack and what appeared to be Emily's.

© Instagram The Andres were captured on the way to school

Captioning the post, the junior doctor penned: "Multitasking today, voting on the school run! Made me think about how many years it is until our kids will be allowed to vote, and therefore how important it is that we represent them with our choices and try to make the country the best place it can be for them, now and in the future. Happy election day everyone! @peterandre #generalelection."

One thing that couldn't go unnoticed was eldest Amelia's towering height and beautiful long hair. One fan commented: "Amelia is so tall," alongside a red love heart emoji. A second added: "Multi-tasking at its best."

Amelia's hair also took front and centre of the incredible snap. Her long brunette locks are just like her doting mother's and were swept back into a soft ponytail and placed over one shoulder.

Baby bubble

The couple welcomed their youngest daughter Arabella two months ago and since then, Emily has left fans smitten with occasional updates featuring her daughter.

Peter announced the news of Arabella's arrival with a touching series of photos on Instagram. The doting dad wrote: "Just minutes old……We feel so overwhelmed right now. So happy to welcome our beautiful girl to the family. Mum and daughter are doing amazing," alongside photos of Emily and Arabella in hospital.

© Instagram Emily Andre moments after giving birth to third baby

"Born Tuesday 2nd April 2024, 7lb 3oz and thankfully very healthy. Baby has been spoilt with cuddles from Junior, Princess, Amelia and Theo who are all in love with their new little sister.

"As parents, we couldn’t be happier. Only thing is…. She has no name yet. Help! Thanks to all the doctors, midwives and staff at Musgrove Park Hospital Taunton. You were incredible. And Emily’s parents, whom I adore. You have both been incredible. I’m so happy. Just off to hold her. Thanks everyone for reading."

As well as Amelia, Theo and Arabella, Peter is the doting dad to Princess,16, and Junior, 19, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Katie Price.