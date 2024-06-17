Peter Andre addresses having sixth child after welcoming baby Arabella with wife Emily

Singer Peter Andre has spoken about the possibility of expanding his brood, just weeks after welcoming baby daughter Arabella with his wife Emily.

The 51-year-old, who is also a doting dad to Junior, 19, Princess, 16, Amelia, ten, and Theo, seven, made the revelation during a candid chat with The Sun.

© Instagram Peter and Emily welcomed Arabella on 2 April

Musing on their newborn's arrival, Peter revealed: "This time we're pretty sure it's going to be our last one.

"Well, never say never. I'm not 100 percent, but I'm enjoying having time to bond with her."

© Instagram The couple share three children together

He went on to say: "I've not really had that chance before with the others because of work, so I'm grateful for how this has turned out."

Lovebirds Peter and Emily welcomed their bundle of joy on 2 April this year. At the time of the arrival, Peter announced: "Just minutes old… We feel so overwhelmed right now. So happy to welcome our beautiful girl to the family.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The pair tied the knot in 2015

"Mum and daughter are doing amazing. Born Tuesday 2nd April 2024, 7lb 3oz and thankfully very healthy. Baby has been spoilt with cuddles from Junior, Princess, Amelia and Theo who are all in love with their new little sister. As parents, we couldn't be happier." Take a look at Peter bonding with Arabella in the video below...

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Peter Andre coos over baby daughter in adorable video

The pair didn't unveil their newborn's moniker until nearly a month later. After weeks of deliberation, they finally settled on Arabella Rose AndréaI for their youngest daughter.

Emily seemingly had the final say, with Peter telling his fans at the time: "I think you've chosen a beautiful name @dr_emily_official Arabella Rose AndréaI LOVE it. And I love her.. and you of course:)."

Peter and Emily's blended family

Aside from youngest Arabella, Peter and Emily are also doting parents to Amelia and Theo. Beyond this, Peter shares Junior and Princess with his ex Katie Price.

The blended family-of-seven are so close

Emily has previously spoken about her role as a stepmother, telling The Times: "I think I take on more of a big-sister role… They are lovely children and they've made my life easy, to be honest.

"It just sort of works, but I don't think there’s one right way of being a step-parent. I have to say I do buy parenting books – I have a fair few on my shelf."