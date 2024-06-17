Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Peter Andre's surprise comment about 'sixth child' after welcoming baby Arabella with wife Emily
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover celebrities

Peter Andre addresses having sixth child after welcoming baby Arabella with wife Emily

The Mysterious Girl hitmaker is a doting father-of-five

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Singer Peter Andre has spoken about the possibility of expanding his brood, just weeks after welcoming baby daughter Arabella with his wife Emily.

The 51-year-old, who is also a doting dad to Junior, 19, Princess, 16, Amelia, ten, and Theo, seven, made the revelation during a candid chat with The Sun.

father cuddling baby daughter© Instagram
Peter and Emily welcomed Arabella on 2 April

Musing on their newborn's arrival, Peter revealed: "This time we're pretty sure it's going to be our last one.

"Well, never say never. I'm not 100 percent, but I'm enjoying having time to bond with her."

Emily Andre looking at baby daughter© Instagram
The couple share three children together

He went on to say: "I've not really had that chance before with the others because of work, so I'm grateful for how this has turned out."

Lovebirds Peter and Emily welcomed their bundle of joy on 2 April this year. At the time of the arrival, Peter announced: "Just minutes old… We feel so overwhelmed right now. So happy to welcome our beautiful girl to the family.

Emily Andre in a white roll neck jumper© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
The pair tied the knot in 2015

"Mum and daughter are doing amazing. Born Tuesday 2nd April 2024, 7lb 3oz and thankfully very healthy. Baby has been spoilt with cuddles from Junior, Princess, Amelia and Theo who are all in love with their new little sister. As parents, we couldn't be happier." Take a look at Peter bonding with Arabella in the video below... 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Peter Andre coos over baby daughter in adorable video

The pair didn't unveil their newborn's moniker until nearly a month later. After weeks of deliberation, they finally settled on Arabella Rose AndréaI for their youngest daughter.

Emily seemingly had the final say, with Peter telling his fans at the time: "I think you've chosen a beautiful name @dr_emily_official Arabella Rose AndréaI LOVE it. And I love her.. and you of course:)."

View post on Instagram
 

Peter and Emily's blended family

Aside from youngest Arabella, Peter and Emily are also doting parents to Amelia and Theo. Beyond this, Peter shares Junior and Princess with his ex Katie Price.

Peter Andre and his family posing on a sand dune
The blended family-of-seven are so close

Emily has previously spoken about her role as a stepmother, telling The Times: "I think I take on more of a big-sister role… They are lovely children and they've made my life easy, to be honest.

"It just sort of works, but I don't think there’s one right way of being a step-parent. I have to say I do buy parenting books – I have a fair few on my shelf."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more