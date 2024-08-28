David Beckham flexes his modelling chops for new BOSS campaign

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



If there's one thing you should know about us, it's that we are literally never disappointed to see David Beckham's lovely face, so when these new pictures landed in our inbox, we were delighted.

Mr Beckham got all dolled up for his first appearance as part of his collaboration with BOSS, modelling their Autumn Winter 2024 collection, "“It’s great to be a part of this BOSS campaign for Fall/Winter 2024, marking an exciting start to my long-term ambassadorship with BOSS,” said the footballer.

© BOSS We reckon Tyra Banks would give this 'smize' a 10/10

David joins an all-star cast for the campaign, including Nigerian singer-songwriter Burna Boy and South Korean actor Lee Jong-Suk. Italian tennis player Mattei Berrettini also features, looking dreamy in sharp tailoring. Iconic models Gisele Bündchen and Naomi Campbell also appear, sporting embossed leather, silk shirts and sharp blazers.

© BOSS A supermodel moment from the great Naomi Campbell

Tailoring was big news on the AW24 runways, with Ralph Lauren showcasing matchy-matchy shirts and ties in taupe tones, while Lacoste's suiting had a 70s spin in rich oxblood and soft blue. Preppy notes have taken off this year, with shirts, ties and loafers taking centre stage. Fans of the trend include Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid and Elsa Hosk. It's almost enough to make us excited for the mercury to drop so we can put sheer tights and turtlenecks into regular rotation again.

BOSS's message for the new season? Following in the footsteps of the #BeYourOwnBOSS campaign, they are championing individuality, carving your own path in life and letting style and confidence be your guiding forces. And let's face it, there's nothing like a great coat or a perfectly fitting pair of trousers to make you feel like you can take on the world.