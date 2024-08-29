Inside Liam Gallagher's private life: from glamorous fiancée and lookalike children and their famous mums

Liam Gallagher and brother Noel have reunited Oasis and will soon be hitting the road, seemingly putting their long-running feud behind them.

While there will be hundreds of thousands of fans clamouring for tickets, three people who will certainly be hoping for front-row tickets will be Liam's four children, who he shares with four different famous women.

Despite living a rock and roll lifestyle, Liam has now settled down with his publicist, Debbie Gwyther, with the pair engaged to be married.

Here's all you need to know about Liam's fiancée, his four children and his relationships with their famous mums…

Fiancée Debbie Gwyther

Debbie is Liam's most-recent relationship and the 40-year-old, who is Liam's junior by 11 years, first met her beau when she became his publicist in 2013.

The pair didn't start dating until 2014, following Liam's divorce from singer Nicole Appleton. Their relationship went from strength to strength and during a 2019 holiday to Italy, Liam popped the question to his beloved.

© Dave Benett Liam credits Debbie with turning his life around

Speaking about his partner to the Mirror, Liam sweetly shared: "She was a breath of fresh air, man. She sorted me right out.

"Me and her like to do the same things, like having a drink. We like having a laugh. I've met my match, I've met my soulmate. It's good because the kids love her, the lads love her."

© Dave Hogan/MTV 2019 Liam and Debbie aren't afraid of a PDA

Liam also credits Debbie with helping him get his life back on track, and speaking to Q, he said she "swooped" in and saved him and even encouraged him to take up regular exercise.

The 51-year-old has also commented on how his return to the music industry was down to his fiancée. Speaking in a 2019 documentary, he explained: "Debbie was the one. She's the one like 'Come on you've not killed anyone, let's get back in the music'."

Children

Liam's first child, Molly, was born in 1998. Despite the fact that Liam was married to actress Patsy Kensit at the time, he actually fathered Molly with singer Lisa Moorish. Due to this, Liam didn't meet Molly until 2018, when she was 20, however the pair have since formed a strong bond.

Molly has subsequently changed her name to Molly Morrish-Gallagher on social media, where she is a model and influencer. To showcase their strong bond, Liam's 2019 song Now That I Found You is reportedly about Molly.

© Instagram Liam and Molly now have a close bond after not meeting for 20 years

A year after Molly's birth, Liam and Patsy welcomed their son, Lennon, who was named after the late Beatles rocker, John Lennon. Lennon has become a successful model and has appeared in campaigns for major brands like Saint Laurent, Ami Paris and was the face of 2024's Burberry Spring/Summer collection.

Lennon has also followed in his father's musical footsteps, and is a singer and guitarist in the punk band Automotion. The band is currently on a European tour.

© Dave Benett Gene has supported his father on tour

Noel's second son, Gene, was born in 2001. At this time, Liam had gotten divorced from Patsy and was now in a relationship with Canadian singer, Nicole Appleton, who was a member of girl group All Saints.

Like his older brother, Gene was named after a musical legend, however reports vary over who is his namesake. Mum Nicole says she named her tyke after Kiss frontman Gene Simmons, while Liam says his moniker was inspired by Gene Krupa, who is regarded as one of the most influential drummers off all time.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Both Lennon and Gene have followed their father into the music industry

Like his father and older brother, Gene was bitten by the music bug and is a part of the indie rock group Villanelle, an act that has opened for some of Liam' solo gigs. Reflecting on his dad's reaction to him becoming a musician, Gene told The Times: "The first time my dad came to see me he said: 'Go on, let's see what you're made of because if you're [expletive] you're not playing'."

Liam's youngest child, Gemma, was born in 2013 and was also the result of an extramarital affair. Although he was married to Nicole, Liam started seeing journalist Liza Ghorbani between 2011 and 2012.

© Instagram Molly is close with her brothers

Before meeting Molly in 2018, Liam said that he had never met Gemma, although he had supported the family financially. It's unclear as to whether Liam and Gemma currently have a relationship.