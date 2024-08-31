Kourtney Kardashian's glimpse of luxury farmhouse vacation with Travis Barker has fans jealous

Kourtney Kardashian is living that good country life as she and Travis take some time to decompress from their travels around the United Kingdom.

© @kourtneykardash Kourtney and Travis hit the countryside

The couple headed to the Cotswolds where they stayed in a farmhouse amid the Blink-182 drummer's performances across England and Scotland. Kourtney shared her favorite moments from the blissfully quiet countryside stay — which was full of furry friends.

Kourtney shared a photo of their adorable farmhouse, as well as a snap of herself and Travis with a golden retriever. In the photo, the drummer held a shotgun for clay pigeon shooting.

© @kourtneykardash Thoughtful touches from the farm house owners

Kourtney rocked a bandana and sunglasses, as well as a pair of stonewashed jeans and black buckled boots for a rock chick look, while Travis donned camo pants.

© @kourtneykardash Kourtney's Cotswold break was like a fairy tale

Other photos showed off the house's luxurious features, including cozy wood burning fireplaces, wooden paneling, gorgeous flowers and fruits from the garden, and some matching green bicycles perfect for riding around the sprawling countryside.

The mom-of-four also shared a fairy tale-esque scene from the garden, which appeared to have a river running through it where swans and geese bathed and swam, bordered by flowers.

© @kourtneykardash Kourtney's cabin had a gorgeous fireplace

She captioned the photo: "POV: you live on a farm, adopt a dog together and shoot clay pigeons for sport."

Fans and family were certainly envious of the star's gorgeous getaway, taking to the comments to share their feelings.

© @kourtneykardash Scenes from Kourtney's Cotswolds break

Khloé Kardashian commented: "You with a dog makes me chuckle," before adding: "But for real this is the dream."

One fan wrote: "That’s the sweetest looking cabin. Niiice," while someone else shared that it was "such a dream."

© @kourtneykardash Kourtney matches with baby Rocky

Another added: "Idk about this life for myself, but you make it look aspirational…"

Kourtney has been supporting Travis as he tours with Blink-182, where they headlined Reading & Leeds Festival, before heading on to perform in Belfast and Glasgow.

The mom-of-four revealed that their son Rocky had joined them on the trip, as she shared a snap of the adorable camo baby grow he was wearing to Reading Festival, which matched her own outfit.

The couple often travel together, as Travis is particularly protective over their little one, Kourtney revealed in an episode of The Kardashians.

"Travis is protective over the baby, so even when we walk down the street he says to bring security because there are loose dogs and coyotes and there are mountain lions," Kourtney told her mom Kris.

"He feels the same way about me getting on a plane without him for the first flight," Kourtney added.