Travis Barker's super strict rules for Kourtney Kardashian and baby Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian and her rockstar husband, Travis Barker, welcomed their baby boy, Rocky, in November 2023 and since his arrival, Kourtney has dedicated her life to caring for the little one.

Rather than jump headfirst back into life, the 45-year-old stayed home for 40 days, bonding with her baby and making the most of the newborn bubble, sharing on The Kardashians that she felt anxiety about re-entering the world.

Kourtney's worries seemed to be echoed by her husband, with a chat between her and her mother, Kris Jenner, revealing that Blink-182 star Travis is extremely protective over his baby boy.

© Getty Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian welcomed their baby Rocky in November 2023

Kris asked her oldest daughter if she planned to join the family on a trip to Aspen, with Kourtney sharing that Travis wasn't happy for her and Rocky to fly without him.

"Travis is protective over the baby, so even when we walk down the street he says to bring security because there are loose dogs and coyotes and there are mountain lions," Kourtney told Kris, who agreed that she wouldn't walk around without security if she had a baby.

"He feels the same way about me getting on a plane without him for the first flight," Kourtney added, confirming she would not be flying to Colorado with her family.

Travis Barker's fear of flying

It's no surprise Travis is reluctant to allow his wife and baby to fly alone, as he was involved in a plane crash in 2008 that saw his security guard Charles Still, his personal assistant Chris Baker and the two pilots lose their lives.

© Instagram Travis was fearful of flying until Kourtney came along

Travis was in hospital for 11 weeks and went through 27 different surgeries and skin grafts to recover, and didn't fly for over 13 years following the incident.

In 2015, the drummer shared that he had suicidal thoughts after the accident, and in 2021 he revealed that the crash had given him PTSD.

The horror crash didn't just impact Travis - his children also had a fear of flying, so it was a momentous occasion in 2021 when the musician boarded a plane for the first time in 13 years with Kourtney.

© Getty Travis Barker's son Landon Barker inherited his fear of flying

Travis' kids, Atiana, 25, Landon, 20, and Alabama, 18, also joined them on the private jet to Cabo in Mexico, with Travis sharing a photo of himself and Kourtney in front of a plane, captioned: "With you anything is possible."

Talking about overcoming his fear, Travis told Nylon: "I made a deal with her that she had just to say to me, 'I would love to do so much travelling with you. I want to go to Italy with you. I want to go to Cabo with you. I want to go to Paris with you. I want to go to Bora Bora with you.'

"And I said, 'Well, when the day comes you want to fly, I'm telling you I'll do it with you. I would do anything with you. And just give me 24 hours' notice.' And that's what she did."

Since turning down the Aspen trip, baby Rocky has flown with his parents to Australia, where they spent a month in February – quite the little jetsetter!