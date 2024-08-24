Kourtney Kardashian and baby Rocky fly across the world to support Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian is supporting her husband Travis Barker no matter what, as she flew across the world to watch him and Blink-182 return to the UK.



The famous drummer performed at Reading Festival on August 23, with plans to perform at Leeds Festival on August 24. As he took to the popular festivals, he was joined by his wife and their son Rocky backstage.

© @kourtneykardash Kourtney opted for a festival chic outfit

The 45-year-old Lemme entrepreneur took to Instagram to share some behind the scenes photos, as she rocked a green camo parka and tights with her usual rockstar style buckled boots. The outfit was perfect for braving the volatile British weather, which no doubt is starkly different from what she's used to in Los Angeles

© @kourtneykardash Kourtney matches with baby Rocky

Kourtney also revealed that she was matching with her youngest son Rocky, who donned a fluffy camo patterned baby grow from North Face, as well as an adorable cuddly toy. She captioned the photo: "matchy matchy."

She would later share a clip from backstage as she proudly watched Blink-182 perform on the main stage to a packed audience of adoring fans.

© @kourtneykardash Instagram Kourtney's outfit may not be weather appropriate

This isn't the first time that Kourtney has supported her husband while touring, as earlier this year she joined him in Australia along with their son Rocky, and her children with Scott Disick, Penelope and Reign.

But as the mom of four headed Down Under , she revealed on an episode of The Kardashians that she had her worries for their baby: "I'm starting to get a bit of anxiety about going to Australia," she told her sisters.

© @kourtneykardash Instagram Kourtney opts for rockstar chic in fur jacket

"Rocky hasn't been seen and in California there's a law that if I don't show the baby's face, the paparazzi have to blur his image, but in Australia there are supposedly no paparazzi laws, so they can take a photo and sell their image," she continued.

"Even knowing we're going on a plane with a lot of people, I'm feeling really protective. It's a lot to think about," she said, adding: "I don't feel ready to go out of my blissful baby bubble and back into the world."

Travis and Kourtney are certainly protective of their son together, and the drummer is notably reluctant to let them fly without him.

"Travis is protective over the baby, so even when we walk down the street he says to bring security because there are loose dogs and coyotes and there are mountain lions," Kourtney told her mom Kris, adding: "He feels the same way about me getting on a plane without him for the first flight."