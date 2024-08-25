Kourtney Kardashian twins with stepson Landon Barker and husband Travis as she spends time in England with baby Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian jetted off to England last week to support her husband Travis Barker while he tours with Blink-182, and it truly is turning out to be a family affair.

The reality TV star and wellness entrepreneur, 45, and the musician, 48, were joined not only by their baby boy Rocky 13 Barker, almost ten months old, but also Travis' son Landon Barker.

After Blink-182 performed at Reading Festival on day one, August 23, (preceding an appearance at Leeds Festival in the following days) the couple were spotted walking about festival grounds with Landon, 20, in tow, and they looked like quite the cohesive unit.

Kourtney was seen wearing a camo-print oversized jacket with black leggings and boots, while Travis also wore some camo-print with his pants, pairing it with an oversized baby pink ripped sleeveless tee and a black beanie.

Landon, in true Kardashian-Barker style fashion, also went for the print, wearing a jacket covered in appliqués with a black tee and jeans, and walked behind his dad and stepmom.

The young musician reposted photos of the family shared on social media and wrote alongside it: "Had to hit a mog on you guys," tagging Kourtney and Travis. Kourtney shared the same on her own Instagram Stories and added: "twinnnnnning," with a few heart emojis.

As it turns out, it wasn't just Kourtney, Travis, and Landon twinning with their looks, but baby Rocky as well, as the Lemme founder shared snippets previously on her Instagram of the newborn's adorable North Face wool camo onesie, complete with cat ears.

While Rocky has jetted off with his parents on several occasions to various locales around the world, often to support his father on tour, Kourtney expressed her worries about the constant jet-setting on an episode of The Kardashians ahead of a trip to Australia.

"I'm starting to get a bit of anxiety about going to Australia," she told her sisters and her mom Kris, stating her concern about him being photographed by paparazzi mere months after he was born last November.

"Rocky hasn't been seen and in California there's a law that if I don't show the baby's face, the paparazzi have to blur his image, but in Australia there are supposedly no paparazzi laws, so they can take a photo and sell their image."

"Even knowing we're going on a plane with a lot of people, I'm feeling really protective. It's a lot to think about," Kourtney continued. "I don't feel ready to go out of my blissful baby bubble and back into the world."

The mom-of-four explained that Travis in particular was quite protective over Rocky. "Travis is protective over the baby, so even when we walk down the street he says to bring security because there are loose dogs and coyotes and there are mountain lions."

"He feels the same way about me getting on a plane without him for the first flight." Thankfully, however, Rocky was safely able to get overseas, and has since continued his young jet-setter life.