Recreate the sentimental way Kourtney Kardashian frames unique wedding memory

Kourtney Kardashian has never been afraid of public displays of affection with husband Travis Barker, and that sentimentality has also crossed into her home decor choices.

Recent Instagram posts have given fans a glimpse into her home, and revealed just how Kourtney has been keeping their 2022 wedding at the forefront of their minds, as the mom-of-four has framed her wedding veil.

© Instagram Kourtney poses in front of her framed veil

"Even if you only add a smaller, singular framed piece to a wall in your home, it can still have a great impact by allowing you to bring your personality out in your decor or capture and display a sentimental moment," Danielle Castagna, framing and interiors expert at Level Frames tells HELLO!

"Framing is a great way to add interest and levl up your space, particularly when creating bigger and bolder gallery walls or art displays like these celebrity examples that command the attention of the room."

The framed piece of the veil was the show-stopping detail; a recreation of her husband Travis' head tattoo of the Virgin Mary, and the words 'Family Loyalty Respect' in cursive around the bottom.

The veil and her dress were designed by Dolce & Gabbana, and the 45-year-old embraced her wedding destination of Villa Olivetta in Portofino, Italy, by wearing a mini dress inspired by 1960s Italian lingerie.

The corset dress featured a structured bodice with thin straps and a sheer lace skirt. She paired it with white heels and long tulle gloves.

Kourtney also makes use of other framing techniques, including gallery walls and the use of gold frames which bring in a sense of luxury.

© Instagram Kourtney and daughter Penelope stand in front of a gallery wall

Black frames, meanwhile, offer a more striking display that recalls museum quality pieces.For Kourtney, her gallery wall features black-framed family pictures of her children, husband and sisters; a gallery wall can pay homage to your own family or it can also be a way to display beloved postcards or art collected from over the years.

The use of larger frames draws the eye to the gallery, or depending on the size and other decor in your space, you could choose a mix of frame sizes that offer a more eclectic feel.

