Kourtney Kardashian delights in new memories with Travis Barker and her children

Kourtney Kardashian has been keeping fans updated during her time in Australia, as she joined her husband Travis Barker on his Blink-182 tour along with her children Penelope, 11, Reign, eight, and Rocky, three months.

© @kourtneykardash Instagram Kourtney, Travis and Reign in Sydney

Whether she's updating fans on the best eateries in each city, or showing off her rockstar's wife style backstage, Kourtney seems to be having the best time. But most recently she took to Instagram to share the amazing memories the family made in Sydney.

She captioned the photo carousel: "Thank you @airbnb for such a beautiful home to create memories that I will always remember and cherish. Mornings making banana pancakes and nights playing uno forever and ever!!"

© @kourtneykardash Instagram Kourtney near nature

The first image showed her, Travis and Reign walking towards a boat. The photo was black and white and she held Travis' hand in the photo. It seemed Reign was a little mini-me of Travis as he also donned a beanie,a baggy jumper and trousers, similar to his stepdad.

She also showed off the stunning Airbnb they stayed in as a family, with its view over Sydney Harbor and a glimpse of their pool.

Kourtney Kardashian's stunning Australian view

Kourtney shared a mirror selfie with Penelope where the duo looked almost identical to each other as the 11-year-old was almost as tall as her mom.

© @kourtneykardash Instagram Kourtney and mini-me Penelope

The Kardashian-Barker's really made the Airbnb a home for themselves, as they stuck a sign on one of the windows leading out to the garden, which read: "FUN WORLD", with a star on it.

© @kourtneykardash Instagram Reign and Penelope by the sea

It seemed the family also got to enjoy some nature, as Kourtney posed in front of a glass window showing several gorgeous green trees. She also shared a snap of Reign and Penelope walking down the steps towards the water's edge.

© @kourtneykardash Instagram The family turned their living space into FUN WORLD

This is but a small snapshot of Kourtney's wider posting about Australia, as she shared the family's banana pancakes and games of UNO on her Instagram story.

The mom-of-four has still kept photos of baby Rocky under wraps, although the little one hasn't left her side throughout the trip as she showed off a stroller backstage at the blink-182 show.

Her eldest son Mason, 13, didn't join the trip - reportedly he was in school back in the States, along with step-siblings Landon, Alabama and Atiana.