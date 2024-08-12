Harrison Ford chokes back tears as he makes emotional speech during Disney Legend's Award

Harrison Ford, a name synonymous with cinematic greatness, has now been officially enshrined as a Disney Legend.

The iconic actor, known for his unforgettable roles as Han Solo in Star Wars and the daring archaeologist Indiana Jones, was honored at the prestigious D23 Expo on Sunday.

The accolade, bestowed by the Walt Disney Company, cements the 82-year-old's place in the annals of Hollywood history, a fitting tribute to a career that has spanned decades and touched the lives of countless fans around the world.

Bob Iger, CEO of Disney, took to the stage to present Harrison with the first award of the night, setting the tone for what would be an emotional and celebratory event.

"Before he was the captain of the Millennium Falcon or a globetrotting archeologist, Harrison Ford was, like so many, an aspiring actor who came to Hollywood to pursue their dreams," Bob began, his words met with thunderous applause from the audience at the Honda Center. "He is the definition of a leading man, who stands alone in a category all his own."

As the audience watched a montage of Harrison's most iconic work, the atmosphere was electric.

© Getty Images Harrison Ford is a true legend!

When Harrison finally took the stage, the crowd rose to their feet in a standing ovation, a testament to the enduring impact of his legendary career. Referencing one of his most famous lines from Star Wars, he began with a smile, "I love you, too," a heartfelt echo of Han Solo's iconic "I know."

The room was filled with warmth and admiration as Harrison continued, "I love the life you’ve given me. I love the people that I’ve had the opportunity to work with. Nobody does anything in this business for long without collaboration, no matter who we are and what we’re doing."

© Getty Images Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart attend the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards

Harrison, always humble despite his towering achievements, described himself as an "assistant storyteller," emphasizing the collective effort behind every project.

"The stories are for you, about you, about us," he said, his voice breaking with emotion. "To be able to work in that area is a privilege." His gratitude was palpable, and as he choked back tears, it was clear that this moment meant as much to him as it did to his legions of fans.

© Getty Images Harrison Ford accepts the Career Achievement Award at The 29th Critics' Choice Awards

The veteran actor also took a moment to personally thank Bob, not just for the award, but for his support and friendship over the years. "I’m acknowledging how important Bob has been in the work that I’ve done, both in a creative and business capacity," Harrison said warmly. "He’s also become a dear friend."

Harrison's speech was undoubtedly the highlight of the evening, but he was not the only one to be honored. The ceremony also saw Star Wars and Indiana Jones composer John Williams, as well as Frank Oz— the voice behind Jedi master Yoda—being inducted as Disney Legends. The trio now joins the ranks of fellow Lucasfilm luminaries such as George Lucas, Mark Hamill, the late Carrie Fisher, James Earl Jones, Jon Favreau, and Ming-Na Wen, all of whom have previously been recognized with this distinguished honor.

© Getty Harrison Ford as Han Solo in Star Wars: A New Hope

This isn't the first time that Harrison has been moved to tears while receiving an award, a trait that only endears him more to fans who have watched his storied career unfold. Back in January, he was visibly emotional while accepting the Career Achievement Award from the Critics Choice Association. "I’m here because of a combination of luck and the work of wonderful directors, writers, and filmmakers. I feel enormously lucky," Harrison said at the time, his voice quivering with genuine gratitude as he looked out at the A-list crowd.

During that acceptance speech, Harrison's emotions came to the fore when he spoke of his wife, Calista Flockhart, who has been his rock throughout their years together. "She supports me when I need a lot of support—and I need a lot of support," he confessed, his love for her shining through his words. He also took the time to salute his co-stars, including Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom actor Ke Huy Quan, who were in the room that night. "I’m grateful to all the fine actors I’ve worked with, and I’m deeply happy to have had the opportunities that I’ve had."