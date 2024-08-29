Harrison Ford's famous son Ben shares exciting news as he gathers support from fans

We're a little over two months away from election time in the United States, and Harrison Ford's son Ben Ford already knows where he's putting his vote.

The 57-year-old chef, author, and proprietor of Ford's Filling Station will be part of an upcoming livestream called Cooking For Kamala, in support of Vice President Kamala Harris' run for POTUS.

The livestream will take place later today, on Thursday, August 29, and will feature more than 60 chefs and prominent members of the food world coming together to share discussions on various recipes (including Harris' famed roast chicken) and topics relating to the election.

Padma Lakshmi and Joel McHale are hosting, with chef José Andrès and Top Chef's Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons also involved, as are many other celebrity chefs.

Ben took to his Instagram for the first time in over two months to share a post for the livestream, advertising that over 14,000 people had already signed up, gathering support from his followers. His commenters left responses like: "Bravo!" and: "I can't wait to vote blue," plus a slew of blue heart emojis.

Ben is the Indiana Jones icon's oldest child and is a father himself to son Waylon Ford, 13. He was married to Emily Ford for 14 years before she filed for divorce in late 2023 (which was settled earlier this year).

The 82-year-old welcomed Ben with ex-wife Mary Marquardt, and they also welcomed son Willard Ford, now 55. With ex Melissa Mathison, he welcomed son Malcolm, 36, and Georgia, 34. And he adopted youngest son Liam Flockhart, 23, when he married wife Calista Flockhart in 2009.

In a statement to Variety about Cooking For Kamala, co-host Padma shared: "Every time I've been with Kamala we talk about food," emphasizing the role chefs can play during election season.

Ben Ford with now ex-wife Emily Ford

"We need every voice and to use every method we can, to get the word out that this is not the election to sit out at home. If having someone in the public eye tell you something means you'll listen for the good of all of us, then great."

The former Top Chef host is actually a good friend of Harris' as well. "She is the person I trust. That she is female is a beacon of hope for all women in this country. The fact that she is a person of color would go a long way to healing some very deep wounds for many of us."

Ben is the oldest of Harrison's five children

"Her election to this highest of offices in our land would also restore faith that our country is indeed a democracy, that we have risen above some of our basest bigotry and misogyny."

One of the organizers of the call, Congressman Eric Swalwell, also added: "I've known Kamala for 20 years and cooking with family and friends is so central to who she is. After hosting Comics for Kamala, I wanted to produce an interactive event where Kamala's supporters could make Kamala's favorite recipe along with America's top chefs."

The actor shares his youngest son with wife Calista Flockhart, who adopted Liam back in 2001

"The event came together with chefs Suzanne Goin, Susan Feniger, and Stuart O'Keefe — through their hard work we have attracted the best known chefs across our country."