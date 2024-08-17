Jennifer Garner is glowing in gorgeous waterside photo after reunion with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner is still basking in the joy of her recent trip to Japan and shared a gorgeous photo of herself on Friday.

The 52-year-old was glowing as she posed with a glass of champagne while enjoying the sunset on a boat trip.

Jennifer shared several photos from her vacation to Japan, which she referred to as her "dream trip".

The actress posted at length detailed descriptions from each photo shared, including one of her posing in the center of Tokyo, and another of her enjoying a tasty bowl of ramen.

Jennifer's photos of Japan were uploaded on Ben's birthday on August 15. She was in LA for her ex-husband's big day and was pictured smiling as she left his Brentwood home.

The Alias star, who shares three children with Ben—Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12—was seen leaving his residence in her sleek BMW, flashing a friendly wave as she departed.

Ben and Jennifer, who were married from 2005 to 2018, have maintained an amicable co-parenting relationship, often seen supporting their children together despite their separation.

They will soon come together again to say goodbye to Violet, who is reportedly heading to Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut.

Her school of choice was revealed by her high school soon after her graduation when they shared a photo of Violet on their public Instagram account.

The teenager was wearing a navy pullover with "Yale" written in white as she posed next to her classmates, who all appeared to be wearing sweaters from their prospective colleges.

Violet flying the nest will no doubt take some time for Jennifer and Ben to adapt to. While Ben isn't active on social media, Jennifer has previously admitted that she was finding it hard to register the fact her daughter would soon be leaving home.

Back in May, Jennifer shared several photos of herself in tears at the thought of Violet leaving home, including one of her at her high school graduation ceremony.

Jennifer struggled to contain her emotions at Violet's graduation and shared several teary-eyed photos from the day. Captioning the post, she penned: "Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate. (bless our hearts)."

Before Violet's 18th birthday in November, Jennifer opened up about her feelings about her daughter's major milestone and her plans for her future during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark.

The hosts congratulated her on Violet's upcoming birthday as Jennifer confirmed: "I'm about to have an adult. I'm three days from my eldest turning 18. Can you believe that?"

Kelly then asked Jennifer if she was touring colleges for Violet and the mom-of-three replied: "Yes, she's in the middle of all of that. It is exciting. I can see the stress, but stress and excitement go hand in hand."

As for how Violet is dealing with her future plans, Jennifer said: "She's handling it like a champ, she's in control and I'm not having to ask her are 'you doing this or are you doing that?'."

Kelly then quipped: "Self-starter," and Jennifer added: "She's a self-starter."

