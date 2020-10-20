Jennifer Lopez shares rare photo with sisters Leslie and Lynda to mark special occasion The Jenny from the Block hitmaker grew up in the Bronx with her sisters

Jennifer Lopez has a close relationship with her siblings, and while her younger sister Lynda often make red carpet appearances as a renowned journalist, her older sister Leslie prefers to keep a low profile.

However, earlier in the year, the Jenny from the Block hitmaker delighted fans after sharing some rare pictures of the three of them together to mark National Sisters Day in August.

Jennifer posted a collage on Instagram Stories, featuring a sweet childhood photo in the middle, surrounded by more recent snapshots of the siblings. J-Lo is the middle child of David and Guadalupe Lopez, and her family grew up in the Bronx, New York.

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez introduces new family member during lockdown

Jennifer previously opened up about her upbringing during a joint appearance with Lynda on BUILD in 2017.

When asked whether they used to fight as children, Lynda replied: "Not me and her, but you know there's three of us right? When we were kids those two would beat up on me."

Jennifer responded: "We did not beat up on you. We were all very close in age – don't imagine us on a child infant, it wasn't like that, she's a year and a half younger than me okay!"

Jennifer Lopez shared sweet photos of herself with sisters Lynda and Leslie

The Bronx still holds a special place in Jennifer's heart, and the star goes back to the Big Apple as much as she can.

The Hustlers star now has a holiday home in the Hamptons, and was recently pictured with fiancé Alex Rodriguez and her twins Emme and Max, 12, during a visit in the city, where they spent time in Central Park.

The award-winning singer with younger sister Lynda Lopez

Alex shared photos from their time on Instagram, alongside the caption: "There’s no city on earth like the Big Apple. The people. The energy. The strength and resilience, even in the toughest of times. Enjoyed some positive vibes in the city with family this week. #NYC."

Jennifer with Lynda and daughter Emme

Both Jennifer and Alex grew up in New York, and spent Independence Day there with the singer's family.

The celebrity couple have been splitting thier time between their homes in Miami, the Hamptons and Los Angeles during the pandemic, and have been keeping busy with their work and looking after their children.

Jennifer with sisters Leslie and Lynda

Jennifer and Alex got engaged in 2019, but have had to put their wedding on hold due to the pandemic. J-Lo admitted to being a "little heartbroken" that their day couldn't go ahead as planned, because they had "some great plans" for it.

Talking on the Today Show in May, the Let's Get Loud hitmaker said: "You just have to kind of wait and see how this all plays out…

"I’m a little heartbroken because we did have some great plans but I'm also like, you know what, God has a bigger plan, so we just have to wait and see."

J-Lo with her dad David Lopez

Jennifer and Alex's children will all have a special role in the ceremony when it does go ahead.

