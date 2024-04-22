Jennifer Lopez's sister speaks out in support of star in emotional public message

Jennifer Lopez has a close knit family who couldn't be prouder of the star for all that she's achieved in her lifetime so far.

And on Sunday, JLo's younger sister, Lynda Lopez, took to Instagram to pay a special tribute to the singer as she reflected on a special night in New York City last week.

Lynda had accompanied Jennifer to the Hiispanic Federation Annual Gala, where she was named as the 2024 honoree.

Lynda shared a number of behind-the-scenes photos from the night, including one of JLo accepting her award on stage.

She wrote in the caption: "About last night… couldn’t be more perfect that my beautiful sis was honored with the premio orgullo, because I could not be more proud of her. She lives, loves, and kills it on the daily… and brings so much and means so much to us all - more than she’ll ever know. [love] you... And thank you @hispanic_federation and @lin_manuel for such a wonderful evening!"

Jennifer Lopez's sister paid tribute to the star following a special honor

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "How blessed is Jennifer to have a loving sister like you. I can feel the love! I hope that she continues to inspire young and old for years to come." Another wrote: "Was literally just talking w a friend about how lucky we are to exist at the same time as *the* Jennifer Lopez." A third added: "She is who she is because of everyone in her life including her incredible sisters like you."

Jennifer's huge list of accomplishments have been listed on the Hiispanic Federation Annual Gala's website, including her most recent work this year.

Jennifer Lopez received an honor at the Hiispanic Federation Annual Gala

In February, she released her This Is Me... Now album, as well as her Amazon Original, This Is Me... Now: A Love Story. Making up the trilogy was her documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, which featured her husband, Ben Affleck. JLo is now gearing up for the release of her next movie ATLAS, which will launch on Netflix on Memorial Day weekend. Jennifer's incredible philanthropy was also highlighted.

The kind-hearted star supports the Children's Hospital Los Angeles, and back in 2022, "she partnered with Grameen America, the nation’s fastest-growing microfinance organization, alongside her latest philanthropic project, Limitless Labs, to support Latina-owned small businesses and to empower 600,000 Latina entrepreneurs across 50 U.S. cities with $14 billion in life-changing business capital by 2030."

JLo's sister shared lots of photos from the evening on social media

Jennifer's support from her sister would have meant the world to her. She was raised in a close-knit family in the Bronx, New York City, and often goes back to visit. Earlier in the month, she was pictured out with Lynda and their older sister Leslie, as they went to a trip to see a Broadway show.

JLo's sister Leslie accompanied her on the night

She is currently looking at houses in New York City too. The star is based primarily in Los Angeles, where she lives with her husband, Ben, and her twins Emme and Max, 16. She is also stepmom to Ben's three children who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner - Violet, Fin, and Samuel.

