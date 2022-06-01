Romeo Beckham risks the wrath of sister Harper with hilarious photo

Romeo Beckham has sparked a major fan reaction by sharing a hilarious photo with his younger sister Harper Beckham. The aspiring footballer, 19, uploaded a warped image of the two during a dinner outing.

MORE: David Beckham shows off daughter Harper's humorous side with funny handwritten note

"Love you harper haha [heart emoji]," he teased in the caption. Although Harper doesn't have a public social media account, it seems Romeo was willing to risk his sister's wrath by sharing the funny filtered snap.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Harper Beckham's cutest family moments you've forgotten about

Fans were quick to react, with one writing: "Legends." Another said: "Even having that effect on, you both still cute." A third post read: "Harper looks gorgeous [heart emoji]."

MORE: Romeo Beckham shares sweet picture of Mia Regan after Brooklyn's wedding

READ: Cruz Beckham's new girlfriend revealed as couple enjoy loved-up date in London

It's not known when the image was taken as the second child of Victoria and David Beckham currently resides in Miami where he plays professional football for Inter Miami.

The teenager is in a relationship with British model Mia Regan - known as Mimi Moocher on Instagram. They have been dating for three years now, and just recently shared a heartfelt tribute to mark their anniversary. "3 years. Damn. I love u so much @mimimoocher," he wrote alongside three snaps of the pair together in May.

Romeo uploaded this funny snap with sister Harper

The lovebirds became "Instagram official" in September 2019 when the blonde beauty took to her social page to wish Romeo a happy 17th birthday - they had actually begun dating months prior.

Mia, who has thousands of Instagram followers, has a modelling contract with Storm, and often wears clothing from Victoria Beckham's fashion line.

Romeo with girlfriend Mia

There's no denying Victoria and Mia share a sweet connection. Taking to Instagram this week, the former Spice Girls star shared a series of stunning photos of model Mia showcasing one of her designs. "Mia in the VB Body Mini Dress in Black," Victoria wrote. "Kisses @mimimoocher xx."

Her post quickly racked up thousands of likes and comments, with a huge number complimenting the striking 19-year-old. Mia herself also commented on the post, sharing a star and red love heart emoji.